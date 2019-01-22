Tuesday, Jan 22, 2019 | Last Update : 10:58 AM IST

India, All India

Chennai’s Loyola College apologises over ‘anti-Hindu’ paintings at expo

PTI
Published : Jan 22, 2019, 9:04 am IST
Updated : Jan 22, 2019, 9:04 am IST

BJP, other right-wing outfits strongly objected to paintings showing 'trishul' and 'Bharat Mata' in inappropriate manner.

Issuing an apology, Loyola college said that offensive paintings, put up as part of a cultural event, were immediately removed. (Photo: File)
 Issuing an apology, Loyola college said that offensive paintings, put up as part of a cultural event, were immediately removed. (Photo: File)

Chennai: A major controversy erupted on Monday over some paintings at an expo in the premier Loyola College in Chennai which allegedly showed Hindu symbols, the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in bad light.

Issuing an apology, the college said that offensive paintings, put up as part of a cultural event, were immediately removed.

 

The BJP and other right-wing outfits had strongly objected to the paintings which had portrayed the trishul, a symbol of Hinduism and 'Bharat Mata', in an inappropriate manner. While one of the exhibits featured the trishul in a painting related to violence against women, another alleged that PM Modi was a hegemonic and to further draw home the point likened him to a Hindu deity.

Following complaints by the BJP and Hindu outfits to the police against the paintings that also had a strong political undercurrent against the saffron party, the college said it respected all religions.

"Why there is no condemnatory statement from any of the leaders here... Is hurting Hindu sentiments acceptable to you?" BJP Tamil Nadu unit president Tamilisai Soundararjan asked. Had the paintings targeted some other groups, there would have been a hue and cry from leaders like Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief M K Stalin and Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) general secretary Vaiko, she said.

Hindu Makkal Katchi (HMK) State General Secretary Rama Ravikumar demanded action against those who made the paintings that also mocked Central government schemes like Swachh Bharat as well as the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

In its clarification, the college said it cherished the pluralistic values and ethos of the country. "We do not advocate or support anything that is tantamount to disturbing the peace and tranquility of the society," it said.

The institution, which will complete a century in about six years, said it was deeply pained, saddened and anguished that its venue for a cultural event "Veethi Virudhu Vizha," held on January 19 and 20 was misused.

The college said its "illustrious and pluralistic campus was used for derogative exhibits against a particular religious group, social institution, political party and the country's leadership".

A statement from the college's Art and Literary Unit Coordinator, Kaleeswaran said that the offensive exhibits were removed immediately, the moment it was brought to their notice. "We acknowledge our lapse and sincerely apologise for the insurmountable hurt this has caused," Kaleeswaran said.

Tags: loyola college, anti-hindu paintings, tamilisai soundararjan, bjp
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

MOST POPULAR

1

1,000 new jobs at Facebook ahead

2

Google fined $57 million for privacy breach

3

New WhatsApp rule: Restricted message forwarding

4

Meet the 'Machaan wale baba' at Kumbh

5

Xiaomi Mi Soundbar review: Make your TV sound better

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham