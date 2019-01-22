Tuesday, Jan 22, 2019 | Last Update : 01:27 PM IST

CBI interim boss transfers 20 officers ahead of panel meet on new chief

ANI
Published : Jan 22, 2019, 11:39 am IST
Updated : Jan 22, 2019, 11:46 am IST

CBI transferred S K Nair, an officer conducting probe into multi-crore PNB scam, involving Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi.

, Interim Director of Central Bureau of Investigation M Nageswara Rao on Monday transferred as many as 20 officers. (Photo: File | PTI)
New Delhi: In a fresh turn of events, Interim Director of Central Bureau of Investigation M Nageswara Rao on Monday transferred as many as 20 officers.

In the order dated January 21, the premier probe agency transferred S K Nair, an officer who was conducting the investigation into multi-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam, involving fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi of the Gitanjali group.

 

The list also includes SP Vivek Priyadarshi, who was handling ACB Delhi unit probing the 2G spectrum scam.

The transfer order, however, states that all the officials who have been directed to supervise, investigate or inquire into any case or matter by a court, shall continue to do.

The transfer orders came days before a high-powered panel headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet to pick a new CBI director after the sacking of Alok Verma. The committee will meet on Thursday.

Nageswara Rao's appointment as the CBI interim director has been challenged by advocate Prashant Bhushan in the apex court. The judicature is likely to hear the case on January 24.

