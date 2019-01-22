2019 LS polls to determine India's future, important for WB: Amit Shah

'The BJP shall bring the glory back to Bengal. This is what a real speech from a leader sounds like,' Shah said.

Shah said, 'I am assuring you, bring BJP and we will not let any infiltrators enter Bengal. But these people love infiltrators that is why they go against us when we talk about NRC.' (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Malda (WB): Addressing a rally in West Bengal’s Malda, BJP President Amit Shah on Tuesday said that the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections will not only determine the future of India but is also important for West Bengal. The elections will determine whether the current Trinamool Congress government which is killing democracy, will remain in Bengal or will be uprooted.

Shah said, “I am assuring you, bring BJP and we will not let any infiltrators enter Bengal. But these people love infiltrators that is why they go against us when we talk about NRC.”

“Bomb and weapon making industries are prevalent in Bengal. Where Rabindra Sangeet used to play, bomb blasts fill the air. The BJP shall bring the glory back to Bengal. This is what a real speech from a leader sounds like,” Shah added.