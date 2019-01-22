Tuesday, Jan 22, 2019 | Last Update : 03:42 PM IST

India, All India

2019 LS polls to determine India's future, important for WB: Amit Shah

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 22, 2019, 3:09 pm IST
Updated : Jan 22, 2019, 3:12 pm IST

'The BJP shall bring the glory back to Bengal. This is what a real speech from a leader sounds like,' Shah said.

Shah said, 'I am assuring you, bring BJP and we will not let any infiltrators enter Bengal. But these people love infiltrators that is why they go against us when we talk about NRC.' (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 Shah said, 'I am assuring you, bring BJP and we will not let any infiltrators enter Bengal. But these people love infiltrators that is why they go against us when we talk about NRC.' (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Malda (WB): Addressing a rally in West Bengal’s Malda, BJP President Amit Shah on Tuesday said that the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections will not only determine the future of India but is also important for West Bengal. The elections will determine whether the current Trinamool Congress government which is killing democracy, will remain in Bengal or will be uprooted.

Shah said, “I am assuring you, bring BJP and we will not let any infiltrators enter Bengal. But these people love infiltrators that is why they go against us when we talk about NRC.”

“Bomb and weapon making industries are prevalent in Bengal. Where Rabindra Sangeet used to play, bomb blasts fill the air. The BJP shall bring the glory back to Bengal. This is what a real speech from a leader sounds like,” Shah added.

Tags: amit shah, 2019 lok sabha elections, tmc
Location: India, West Bengal

MOST POPULAR

1

PM Modi praises Gujarat couple who designed Rafale-themed wedding card

2

Mi LED TV 4X Pro 55-inch review: The 4K UHD smart TV you can blindly buy

3

New Biometric Privacy Platform to safeguard AADHAAR data

4

1,000 new jobs at Facebook ahead

5

Google fined $57 million for privacy breach

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham