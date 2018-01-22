The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jan 22, 2018 | Last Update : 08:21 PM IST

India, All India

2008 Guj blasts mastermind aka 'India's Bin Laden' held in Delhi

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 22, 2018, 12:45 pm IST
Updated : Jan 22, 2018, 4:16 pm IST

Abdul Subhan Qureshi of Indian Mujahideen was nabbed after a brief exchange of fire with the police.

There was a pan-India look out for Abdul Subhan Qureshi, also known as Kasim, for the last few years. (Photo: File)
 There was a pan-India look out for Abdul Subhan Qureshi, also known as Kasim, for the last few years. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: After a decade-long manhunt for the most wanted terrorist accused in 2008 Gujarat serial blasts, Delhi police Special Cell, on Monday, arrested Abdul Subhan Qureshi from the national capital.

Often referred to as 'India's Bin Laden', Qureshi a software engineer-turned-bomb-maker was arrested after a brief exchange of fire from Ghazipur in Delhi, police said.

The police also called Qureshi’s arrest as a breakthrough just before Republic Day celebrations on Friday.

"We have found pistols and documents on Qureshi; he was trying to revive the SIMI and the Indian Mujahideen," said Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Cell, Pramod Kushwaha.

Qureshi went to Nepal with fake documents and was living there for many years. He also went to Saudi Arabia between 2013 and 2015 and returned to India to revive the terror network, said police.

Police had been looking out for Abdul Subhan Qureshi, also known as 'Tauqeer', across the country for the past few years.

Qureshi is closely linked to the banned Students' Islamic Movement of India or SIMI. 

Qureshi has been accused of plotting the blasts in Ahmedabad and Surat on July 26, 2008 that killed 56 people and injured over 200 others.

As many as 21 bombs were planted in tiffin carriers and motorcycles in busy markets, bus stations and even hospitals where the injured were being treated.

Qureshi's name was first announced as a suspect by the Gujarat police in connection with an email sent to TV channels using the WiFi network of a US national.

Qureshi has been on the most-wanted list of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for allegedly planning the blast in Bangalore in 2014, the serial blasts in Delhi in 2010 and the local train bombings in Mumbai in 2006.

46-year-old Qureshi, also referred to as a 'techie-bomber', studied in Mumbai and reportedly worked in top Indian IT companies in Bengaluru and Hyderabad before being recruited by SIMI in 1998.

Tags: delhi police special cell, indian mujahideen, terrorist, abdul subhan qureshi, 2008 gujarat serial blasts
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

NASA's new foldable wings to help airplanes fly like birds

2

NASA bumps Astronaut off space station flight in rare move

3

Smartphones may help search for rare cosmic rays

4

WB: 4 attempt to sell ‘genie in a bottle’ for Rs 10 lakh, arrested

5

Prabhas to get married this year, says his uncle Krishnam Raju

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Born and raised in Nainital, Uttarakhand, Sujan Biswas's work imbibes and embraces worship of the environment. The exhibition will be held from January 23 to 29 at Jehangir Art Gallery, 161-B, M.G. Road, Kala Ghoda, Mumbai 400001. Daily from 11 am to 7 pm.

Lines in Nature sees artist personifying his muse - trees and human beings

The traditional religious festival "Luminarias" is celebrated in honour of Saint Anthony, patron saint of animals. (Photo: AFP)

Horses purified by fire at Spain's La Luminarias festival

The aim of this is festival is not only to boost tourism but to exhibit the talent of the budding artists across different platforms.

Night Bazaar in Mumbai Shopping Festival sees people in galore

Lohri, a popular winter time Punjabi folk festival, is being celebrated all over India. From ethnic to fusion to outright whacky, we list places that will give let have some Lohri experience.

Celebrate Lohri with lip smacking delicacies at these place

The Black Nazarene was brought to Manila by missionaries in 1606 and is believed to have survived disasters and calamities (Photo: AFP)

Crowds throng iconic Christ statue as part of biggest religious celebration in Philippines

During the festival devotees recite holy scriptures dedicated to the Hindu goddess Swasthani and Lord Shiva. (Photo: AP)

Month-long Madhav Narayan festival commences in Nepal

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham