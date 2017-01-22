With Governor nod, Jallikattu returns to Tamil Nadu today

Protesters say ordinance not enough, ask govt to enact law.

Chennai: Five days of peaceful and persistent protesting across Tamil Nadu paid off finally with Governor Vidyasagar Rao promulgating an ordinance to pave the way for Jallikattu to be held once again in the state after a ban of nearly three years imposed by the Supreme Court, following petitions from animal rights outfits alleging that the bulls were being tortured in the rural sport.

But the protesters numbering several thousands remained unrelenting, saying ordinance is not a permanent solution.

Chief minister O. Panneerselvam said he would himself flag off Jallikattu at Alanganallur near Madurai on Sunday morning and other ministers would also inaugurate the bull sport in their respective districts simultaneously.

This would be followed by a full-fledged legislation to be enacted in the Assembly session beginning on Monday, which would replace the ordinance and amend the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act so that the sport could be held without hindrance in future. “And that would be the ultimate solution (niranthara theervu). There is no need for any apprehension”, he said.

The CM had met PM Narendra Modi on Thursday to plead for help to overcome the SC ban and end the critical situation arising out of the unprecedented upsurge among the Tamil people across the state demanding Jallikattu. The PM explained it would not be possible for the Centre to promulgate any ordinance but it could help the state in all possible ways in finding a solution. The CM stayed back in Delhi till Friday afternoon to ensure that all Central clearances were through for the state’s ordinance and Maharashtra Governor Vidyasagar Rao, who holds additional charge of Tamil Nadu, advanced his trip to Chennai by a day to arrive in the city on Saturday early evening for giving his approval to the ordinance.

The protesters at Marina Beach, the epicenre of the statewide stir with close to three lakh people gathered on this fifth day, however, appeared to be in no mood to relent, insisting that the PCA should be amended so as to ensure permanent solution. The CM’s assertion that he had delivered a permanent solution did not cut ice with them. It was the same restive situation at Alanganallur with the crowds refusing to listen to Madurai collector Veeraraghava Rao and district SP Vijayendra Bidari that the CM’s package was indeed a permanent answer to their jallikattu demand.

Collector Rao told the Alanganallur congregation that he had arranged for 340 bulls for the jallikattu to start at 10.30 am. There would be 17 veterinarians to examine the bulls, 20 medical teams to check the men participating in the contest and ambulances for medical help. All arrangements for an orderly conduct of jallikattu had been made and the local jallikattu committee had agreed to cooperate with the administration, the collector told the protesters. But they remained adamant and talks to end the stalemate continued late into night.