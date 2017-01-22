The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Proud of Tamil Nadu’s rich culture, says PM Modi

Published : Jan 22, 2017, 2:32 am IST
Modi said the Central government is fully committed to the progress of Tamil Nadu.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: A day after the Centre cleared an ordinance on Jallikattu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that all efforts are being made to fulfil the cultural aspirations of the people of Tamil Nadu. “We are very proud of the rich culture of Tamil Nadu. All efforts are being made to fulfil the cultural aspirations of the Tamil people,” he tweeted.

Mr Modi said the Central government is fully committed to the progress of Tamil Nadu and will always work to ensure the state scales new avenues of progress.

His statement came a day after the Centre, moving swiftly, cleared a draft ordinance to allow Jallikattu, paving the way for Tamil Nadu to promulgate it to end the widespread protests that have paralysed the state for last five days.

The Union ministries of home, law and environment cleared the ordinance late on Friday night. Tamil Nadu chief minister O. Paneerselvam had met the PM on January 19, requesting him to urgently help in addressing the issue.

