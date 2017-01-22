The Asian Age | News

Sunday, Jan 22, 2017

India, All India

Protestors threaten to stop Jallikattu at Madurai, seek permanent solution

ANI
Published : Jan 22, 2017, 11:37 am IST
Updated : Jan 22, 2017, 11:37 am IST

Tamil Nadu CM O Panneerselvam said on Friday that he will launch Jallikattu at Alanganallur in Madurai today.

On Saturday, Tamil Nadu Governor Vidyasagar Rao promulgated an ordinance paving the way for resuming Jallikattu in the state. (Photo: PTI)
  On Saturday, Tamil Nadu Governor Vidyasagar Rao promulgated an ordinance paving the way for resuming Jallikattu in the state. (Photo: PTI)

Madurai: One would think that all is well with the ordinance being approved to resume Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu, but the locals in Alanganallur in Madurai, where Chief Minister O Panneerselvam is set to inaugurate the sport on Sunday, are determined to not go ahead with the event as they feel that the ordinance is a step simply to pacify them temporarily, and they want a 'permanent' solution.

"We won't allow this to happen as we don't need just any temporary solution. We need a permanent solution to the problem and it has to be unconditional. Today we will not let Jallikattu happen. All villagers including youth, elders and others have all been sitting here in protest," said a demonstrator in Madurai.

Another equally agitated protester told ANI that the Tamil community is firmly against this temporary fix and will not allow the sport to continue unless a more lasting and concrete step is taken.

"People must understand our feelings & why we are struggling so hard to safeguard our culture & tradition. Politicians have been playing with our sentiments and we have realised that. All the villagers here have shunned the event," she added.

On Saturday, Tamil Nadu Governor Vidyasagar Rao promulgated an ordinance paving the way for resuming Jallikattu in the state.

With the ordinance, the decks are cleared now for conducting the bull-taming game that remained stalled since May 2014 due to court ban.

In a statement on Friday, Panneerselvam said he will launch the event at Alanganallur in Madurai at 10 am on Sunday. In other venues, the ministers from the districts concerned will launch the game from 11 am onwards.

Panneerselvam thanked the Centre for according the inter-ministerial nod for the draft of the state ordinance in a single day yesterday.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chief Minister thanked him for the support and assistance in enabling Jallikattu to be held in the state during the Pongal season upholding the state's culture and tradition. He said the President had endorsed the draft ordinance on Friday night, enabling the approval of the state Governor on Saturday.

The Chief Minister further assured that the Bill seeking to replace the ordinance will be introduced in the ensuing session of the state Assembly that has been convened to be held from Monday.

He also appreciated the lakhs of youth who fought for the game on a sustained manner across the state in a peaceful manner.

However, protesters have resolved to continue their agitations till the Jallikattu bulls have their way through the rings.

The ordinance seeks to amend the provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 in the state, purportedly with the aim of ensuring survival and well-being of native breeds of bulls and preserving cultural traditions of the state.

A section of the protesters seek an Act as a permanent solution, which has been promised by the Chief Minister.

Tags: jallikattu, jallikattu ban, jallikattu protests, panneerselvam
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Madurai

