25 fear killed, 200 others injured as Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Express derails in AP

THE ASIAN AGE. | AKSHAYA KUMAR SAHOO
Published : Jan 22, 2017, 6:06 am IST
Updated : Jan 22, 2017, 6:07 am IST

As many as eight coaches, including one Second AC, one Third AC, two sleeper coaches, were derailed.

At least 25 bodies were retrieved from the spot and efforts were on by rescue teams two get other bodies out of the mangled coaches.
 At least 25 bodies were retrieved from the spot and efforts were on by rescue teams two get other bodies out of the mangled coaches.

Bhubaneswar: At least 25 persons were feared killed and over 200 others injured when Bhubaneswar bound 18448 Hirakhand Express reportedly got derailed at Kuneru in Vizianagarm district of Andhra Pradesh.

Reports said the mishap occurred at about 11 pm when Hirakhand Express which left Odisha's Rayagada station at 10.30 skidded off the track.

As many as eight coaches, including one Second AC, one Third AC, two sleeper coaches, were derailed. Reports also said that the engine and luggage van of Hirakhand Express also got derailed.

According to Rayagada sub-collector Muralidhar Swain at least 25 bodies were retrieved from the spot and efforts were on by rescue teams two get other bodies out of the mangled coaches. Injured persons were rushed to Rayagada district headquarters hospital.

Reports from Rayagada district headquarters hospital said many of the passengers had sustained grievous injuries and their conditions were critical. The death toll is likely to increase as rescue, - reports added.

General Manager of East Coast Railway Umesh Singh has left for the accident site to take stock of the situation.

At Rayagada, helpline numbers were issued. The helpline numbers are 06856-223400, 06856-223400, 06856-223500, 09439741181 and 9439741071.

Similarly, Visakhapatnam railway station authorities issued helpline numbers. The numbers are 0891-2746344, 08991-2746344 and 0891-2746300. Khurda Division also released 0674-2490670 as its helpline number.

According to East Coast Railway authorities at least four relief vans have been sent to the spot.

jagdalpur-bhubaneswar express, kuneru railway station, visakhapatnam railway station
India, Odisha, Bhubaneswar

