Saturday, Dec 21, 2019 | Last Update : 04:22 PM IST

India, All India

'Factually inaccurate,' says India on Malaysia PM's remark on Citizenship law

ANI
Published : Dec 21, 2019, 12:43 pm IST
Updated : Dec 21, 2019, 12:43 pm IST

'According to media reports, Malaysia's PM has yet again remarked on a matter that is entirely internal to India,' MEA said.

Malaysian Prime Minister questioned the "necessity" of the Citizenship Act, when Indians have "lived together for 70 years", according to media reports. (Photo: File)
 Malaysian Prime Minister questioned the "necessity" of the Citizenship Act, when Indians have "lived together for 70 years", according to media reports. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Citizenship Amendment Act is "a matter entirely internal to India" and does not impact the status of any citizen, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday, in response to the "factually inaccurate" remarks of Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on the country's recently enacted legislation.

"According to media reports, Malaysia's Prime Minister has yet again remarked on a matter that is entirely internal to India. CAA provides for citizenship through naturalisation to be fast-tracked for non-citizens who are persecuted minorities from three countries," the MEA said in a statement.

"The CAA doesn't impact the status of any Indian citizen or deprive any Indian of any faith of her/his citizenship. Malaysian PM's remark is factually inaccurate. We call upon Malaysia to refrain from commenting on internal developments in India, without the right understanding of facts," the statement read.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Kuala Lumpur Summit 2019 on Friday, the Malaysian Prime Minister questioned the "necessity" of the Citizenship Act, when Indians have "lived together for 70 years", according to media reports.

"I am sorry to see that India, which claims to be a secular state, now is taking action to deprive some Muslims of their citizenship," the Malaysian Prime Minister was quoted as saying.

"If we do that here, I do not know what will happen. There will be chaos and instability, and everybody will suffer," he added.

India has highlighted that the matter is entirely "internal" to India and asked Malaysia to "refrain from commenting without the right understanding of facts".

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was passed in Parliament earlier this month and became an Act with the Presidential assent on December 12.

Tags: citizenship amendment act, mahathir mohamad, ministry of external affairs
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

The student leaders made speeches at the protest site where they claimed that CAA and National Register of Citizens (NRC) are against the constitution and the common people. (Photo: ANI)

'We want justice': Jamia students, locals hold anti-CAA protest

'Also, it is an appeal to protesters to express their opposition in a peaceful manner,' Mayawati said. (Photo: File).

Give up 'stubborn stand' on citizenship law, NRC: Mayawati to Centre

Wanted diamantaire Nirav Modi was declared a fugitive economic offender earlier this month for evading prosecution in the scam. (Photo: File)

PNB scam: Nirav Modi threatened to kill company's director, CBI tells court

The police had on Friday detained 40 persons in connection with the protests and subsequent violence. Protesters allegedly pelted stones on police personnel, injuring several. (Photo: File)

CAA protests: 15 arrested in connection with Delhi's Daryaganj violence

MOST POPULAR

1

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

2

Here is why Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death in high treason case

3

Video: Deepika as Malti and Vikrant as Amol's 'Nok Jhok' song from 'Chhapaak' is out now

4

All you need to know about Trump impeachment ahead of vote

5

Xech Satellite Pro Wireless Powerbank review: Bank of sheer power on a budget!

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham