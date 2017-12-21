The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Dec 21, 2017 | Last Update : 06:33 AM IST

India, All India

Yogi Adityanath tables controversial bill in UP Assembly

THE ASIAN AGE. | AMITA VERMA
Published : Dec 21, 2017, 5:04 am IST
Updated : Dec 21, 2017, 5:07 am IST

The chief minister said that the proposed law would help in controlling crime and reining in criminals, mafia and land sharks.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI)
 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government, on Wednesday, tabled the controversial UP Control of Organised Crime Bill 2017 in the UP Assembly.

The bill, which has provisions for stringent laws to check organised crime, was tabled by chief minister Yogi Adityanath. The bill is patterned on the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act.

The chief minister said that the proposed law would help in controlling crime and reining in criminals, mafia and land sharks.

The bill has a provision of stringent punishment for people engaged in organized crime with capital punishment accompanied by stiff penalty up to Rs 25 lakh and jail terms ranging from three years to life for other crimes, including possession of unaccountable wealth and harboring of criminals. It also allows seizure of the property of the accused. The bill has 28 additional provisions that are not present in the Gangster Act. Special courts will be set up to hear cases related to UPCOCA. The Opposition parties, however, have decided to oppose the bill. Leader of opposition Ram Govind Chaudhary said, “There are sufficient provision in the IPC to control crime but the government is bringing this draconian legislation to target Muslims, Dalits and weaker sections of society. This law will also be used against political adversaries and also the media”. SP president Akhilesh Yadav said that “UPCOCA was another ‘dhoka’ by the Yogi government which had passed off a furniture cleaning powder as an explosive some time ago”. He apprehended misuse of the proposed law to target political rivals. SP MLA Sanjay Garg said that they would battle out in the state assembly and block passage of the bill in the legislative council where SP enjoyed a majority.

Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati, in a statement on Wednesday, said her party has seen in the past how laws are abused by those in power to quash the dissenting voices, especially of the Dalits and people from the Muslim community. “The bill reflects the anti-minority mindset of the BJP and will be used to jail and torture the Muslims in false cases”, she said.

BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari said that the provisions of the bill were designed to target opposition members.

Tags: yogi adityanath, up assembly, up control of organised crime bill
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

PadMan Aaj Se Teri song: Akshay showers love on Radhika in this beautiful track

2

Light to make Wi-Fi faster

3

Former Wimbledon champion Marion Bartoli announces return to WTA Tour

4

Why dementia is more prevalent in rural areas

5

Boy is born with parasitic penis on back

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham