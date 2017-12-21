The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Dec 21, 2017 | Last Update : 08:29 AM IST

India, All India

Sushma Swaraj’s fresh appeal to find Geeta’s kin

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 21, 2017, 7:08 am IST
Updated : Dec 21, 2017, 7:11 am IST

The notes contain Geeta's writings in Devanagari script, used for writing Hindi among other languages, and in Roman script.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (Photo: PTI)
 External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday shared a few handwritten notes of Geeta, the deaf-mute woman who returned to India in October 2015 after accidentally crossing over to Pakistan more than a decade ago.

Ms Swaraj also made a fresh appeal to help find her parents.The notes contain Geeta's writings in Devanagari script, used for writing Hindi among other languages, and in Roman script.

One of the pages shared by Swaraj contains Geeta's message in Hindi, written in Roman script: “A Bhagwan mujhe mare man, bap ke paas bhej. Me bohat roti hun. Or Mujhe mare ma, baap boht yaad arha hain. Mai un se bohot pyar karta hu.”

It roughly translates to “Dear God, please send me to my parents. I cry a lot thinking about them. I love them a lot.”

Geeta was brought to India in 2015 from Pakistan, where she remained stranded for more than a decade. In Pakistan, she stayed with the Karachi-based Edhi Foundation. Since her return, she is being taken care of by an institution in Indore.

“Geeta was rescued from Pakistan. She cannot speak or hear. We have obtained some pages from Pakistan written by her in a local dialect and in Devanagari script. Please see these pages and tell us the area where this dialect is spoken,” Ms Swaraj said.

Tags: sushma swaraj, geeta
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

PadMan Aaj Se Teri song: Akshay showers love on Radhika in this beautiful track

2

Light to make Wi-Fi faster

3

Former Wimbledon champion Marion Bartoli announces return to WTA Tour

4

Why dementia is more prevalent in rural areas

5

Boy is born with parasitic penis on back

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Trailers of Rani Mukerji’s comeback film ‘Hichki’ and Neeraj Pandey’s ‘Aiyaary’ were launched by the cast in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rani makes rare appearance for Hichki, Sidharth, Manoj, others present Aiyaary

Will Smith hosted a premiere of his Netflix film ‘Bright’ in Mumbai on Monday, which was attended by several Bollywood stars. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Iulia, Pooja, Rakul in attendance as Will Smith hosts Bright premiere in Mumbai

Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were among those who were the audience at their children's annual day function in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Stars and star kids galore at school's annual day function

Several Bollywood stars were present at the last rites of actor-filmmaker-writer Neeraj Vora, who passed away in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars bid adieu to Neeraj Vora as actor-filmmaker makes final journey

Bollywood actors were snapped at separate book launches in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Day of book launches: Salman, Katrina, Kangana do the honours for celebrities

The members of the Pataudi family came together to launch the book of Soha Ali Khan in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Famous family comes together to launch 'moderately famous' book

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham