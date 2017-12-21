Sushma Swaraj’s fresh appeal to find Geeta’s kin

The notes contain Geeta's writings in Devanagari script, used for writing Hindi among other languages, and in Roman script.

New Delhi: External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday shared a few handwritten notes of Geeta, the deaf-mute woman who returned to India in October 2015 after accidentally crossing over to Pakistan more than a decade ago.

Ms Swaraj also made a fresh appeal to help find her parents.The notes contain Geeta's writings in Devanagari script, used for writing Hindi among other languages, and in Roman script.

One of the pages shared by Swaraj contains Geeta's message in Hindi, written in Roman script: “A Bhagwan mujhe mare man, bap ke paas bhej. Me bohat roti hun. Or Mujhe mare ma, baap boht yaad arha hain. Mai un se bohot pyar karta hu.”

It roughly translates to “Dear God, please send me to my parents. I cry a lot thinking about them. I love them a lot.”

Geeta was brought to India in 2015 from Pakistan, where she remained stranded for more than a decade. In Pakistan, she stayed with the Karachi-based Edhi Foundation. Since her return, she is being taken care of by an institution in Indore.

“Geeta was rescued from Pakistan. She cannot speak or hear. We have obtained some pages from Pakistan written by her in a local dialect and in Devanagari script. Please see these pages and tell us the area where this dialect is spoken,” Ms Swaraj said.