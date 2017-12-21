The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Dec 21, 2017 | Last Update : 02:18 AM IST

India, All India

Mamata throws her hat in the ring for 2019 polls

THE ASIAN AGE. | SREEPARNA CHAKRABARTY
Published : Dec 21, 2017, 2:09 am IST
Updated : Dec 21, 2017, 2:18 am IST

West Bengal has 42 Lok Sabha seats, of which Trinamul Congress won 34 in 2014 despite the Modi wave.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo: PTI)
 West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: At a time when Congress president Rahul Gandhi, bolstered by the results in Gujarat, seemed to be the most likely choice to be the united Opposition’s face for the 2019 parliamentary polls, Trinamul Congress chief Mamata Banerjee has thrown her hat in the ring.

The message that the West Bengal chief minister is the “most credible” face for taking on the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was delivered in Delhi by her party’s chief spokesperson, Derek O’Brien.

“Mamata Banerjee has four decades of experience in politics, she has been Cabinet minister at the Centre multiple times. She has come back with a thumping majority (in Bengal). She has experience, credibility and credentials… After Gujarat polls, she has the best credentials to take on the BJP in 2019,” Mr O’ Brien told reporters on Wednesday.

Interestingly, this direct message comes a day after Ms Banerjee spoke over the phone with Patidar leader Hardik Patel and Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani, to congratulate them for their “moral victory” in Gujarat.

“I am not surprised that young leaders from across the country are reaching out to her (Ms Banerjee) for her guidance and to learn from her experiences,” Mr O’Brien said, and added, “She has the finest credentials to take on the BJP in 2019.”

Questioned as to whether Ms Banerjee wants to be the prime ministerial face before 2019 polls, Mr O’Brien didn’t give a direct answer but said that Bengal will play an important role in the run up to the elections, and added that “Bengal will play the lead role after the 2019 polls.”  

West Bengal has 42 Lok Sabha seats, of which Trinamul Congress won 34 in 2014 despite the Modi wave.

The Congress’ improved performance in Gujarat elections notwithstanding, the Trinamul chief’s assertive claim is an indication of the cracks that are likely to deepen as deliberations over putting together a united Opposition front against the BJP get more formalised in the coming months.

Among the Opposition parties, the Trinamul Congress and the DMK are the two parties likely to garner the maximum number of seats in the 2019 general elections.

Mr Gandhi’s elevation as the Congress president has sparked off speculation whether Sonia Gandhi will also step down as the UPA chairperson. And this, sources said, has led to apprehension among many Opposition parties which had loosely come together before the presidential elections in July this year.

Many top Opposition leaders say that the new Congress president is politically their junior and that they feel “more comfortable” in dealing with Mrs Gandhi who stitched together the UPA-1 and UPA-II coalitions.

This sentiment is visible in Parliament. Floor coordination among political parties has been nil in the Winter Session with almost no Opposition party supporting the Congress’ demand for an apology from Prime Minister Modi over his remarks against former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Mr O’Brien, who is also the Trinamul Congress’ Rajya Sabha member, however, denies this. He said that every party has their own issues and that his party is focussing on job creation, FRDI Bill and Aadhaar linkage.

This is part of the Trinamool Congress’ “muscle-flexing” to secure their position ahead of 2019 polls, and in a possible coalition thereafter. It might be recalled that in 2004, when Mrs Gandhi had taken over as the UPA chairperson, there were similar discordant murmurs from certain top allies and regional satraps.

Tags: rahul gandhi, 2019 lok sabha polls, mamata banerjee
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

PadMan Aaj Se Teri song: Akshay showers love on Radhika in this beautiful track

2

Light to make Wi-Fi faster

3

Former Wimbledon champion Marion Bartoli announces return to WTA Tour

4

Why dementia is more prevalent in rural areas

5

Boy is born with parasitic penis on back

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

For more than 300 years, Sarangkheda, a village in Nandurbar district of Maharashtra, has been hosting Chetak Festival – a celebration of the finest equestrian breeds. A festival that lasts for a month, it is a rare, yet spectacular sight to witness more than 2000 majestic horses in a single location.

Horses take centre stage at Sarangkheda Chetak Festival 2017

From layers, to summer outfits, velvets and the colour black, designers share what they think will trend this winter.

Find out what may trend this Christmas in fashion

The indoor cross-country competition was packed with a lot of energy and action. (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds attend Sweden's annual international horse show

From angels lighting up the streets of London to the Christmas markets in Austria, cities worldwide have lit up to usher in Christmas. (All photos: AFP)

Christmas 2017: Cities worldwide light up to welcome Santa

Festooned with garlands and colourful bridles, turbaned riders mounted on horseback in full gallop lower their lances at tiny wooden blocks as they practice the centuries-old tradition of tent-pegging in Pakistan. (Photo: AFP)

Pakistan: Horse riders show off their skills during Kot Fateh Khan mela

The gigantic figures were designed and made mostly by prominent artisans of the State of Puebla.(All images: AFP)

Over a million expected to attend Luztopia 2017, Mexico's fiesta of lights

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham