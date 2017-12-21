Congress prods for PM's apology to Manmohan, stalls House 2nd time

With the Prime Minister present in the House, the unrelenting Opposition members shouted slogans and sought his resignation.

New Delhi: The Opposition Congress forced adjournments in both Houses of Parliament on Wednesday over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “conspiracy with Pakistan” remark against his predecessor Manmohan Singh, which led to a virtual washout of Rajya Sabha proceedings, as Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu said there was no question of an apology. The Lok Sabha also didn’t transact any business till lunch, and resumed work only after 2 pm.

Vociferous protests by members of the Congress and other Opposition parties seeking an apology from Mr Modi for his remarks started as soon as both Houses met for the day. Lok Sabha proceedings had to be adjourned for an hour, within three minutes of it having assembled, as Congress members stormed into the well and surrounded Speaker Sumitra Mahajan’s chair.

With the Prime Minister present in the House, the unrelenting Opposition members shouted slogans and sought his resignation. Amid pandemonium, the Speaker adjourned the House till 12 noon. When the House met at noon, the Congress members again trooped into the well and resumed shouting slogans as the Speaker began Zero Hour proceedings. However, after 19 minutes she again adjourned the House till 2 pm.

The Lok Sabha resumed work at 2 pm, though Congress MPs continued their protests and later walked out. The Lower House worked till late in the evening and even passed the Indian Forest (Amendment) Bill 2017.

Earlier, sources said the decision to raise the issue of seeking Mr Modi’s apology was taken by Congress president Rahul Gandhi in the morning, and he spoke to both Mr Mallikarjun Kharge and Mr Ghulam Nabi Azad, the leaders of the Congress in the two Houses, about the matter.

The Rajya Sabha saw two adjournments in the pre-lunch period, till Chairman Venkaiah Naidu finally called it a day a little after 2 pm. Earlier, Mr Naidu had said there was no question of an apology on the issue as nothing had been stated inside the House.

“Nobody is going to give an apology. Nothing happened in the House. No statement is made in the House. There is no practice of suspension of Question Hour. Don’t make a mockery of the House. Already the wrong message is going,” a visibly agitated Mr Naidu told the protesting members when the House reassembled at noon after the first adjournment.

However, Leader of the Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad said a little before the House was adjourned for the day: “We are not demanding an apology... But PM should come to the House and say that he has made such statements to win the elections.”

Raising the issue, Mr Azad said the PM should clarify he had made “such serious allegations” against a former Prime Minister, a former vice-president and an ex-Army Chief for winning elections and it was an election stunt.

“Not even an ordinary MP or a worker can think of joining hands with Pakistan... For the last few days, we have been demanding that the PM should clarify on it... Tomorrow it is his Question Hour... He should clarify,” Mr Azad said.

Pointing at former Army Chief V.K. Singh, who was present in the House, Mr Azad said serious allegations had been levelled against a former Army Chief and several others. Amid the din, deputy chairman P.J. Kurien asked petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan to move the Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy Bill 2017 for consideration and passage.

However, as members trooped into the well and started raising slogans like “Pradhan Mantri Sharam Karo” (PM, have shame) and “Jhoothe Aarop Wapas Lo” (Withdraw the false allegations), Mr Kurien asked the House to maintain order and let him take up the bill.

However, as the ruckus continued he adjourned the House for the day. Earlier in the day, the Chairman had disallowed the protesting Congress members from raising the issue and warned them not to create obstruction and allow other members to raise important issues. “This is not the way,” he said. “This is Parliament. This is Rajya Sabha. The wrong message is going.”

Later, when the House met again for Question Hour, Mr Naidu’s pleas to allow the House to function did not find favour with an unrelenting Opposition.

“Don’t attempt to snatch the rights of others. Let the members have the opportunity to ask their questions. Questions have been listed and much money has been spent... This is not the way,” he said.

However, as the unrelenting members continued their uproar, the Chair adjourned the House till 2 pm.