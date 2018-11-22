The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Nov 21, 2018 | Last Update : 10:29 PM IST

India, All India

'Sorry Sushma Swaraj will leave Parliament', tweets Shashi Tharoor, EAM responds

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 21, 2018, 9:42 pm IST
Updated : Nov 21, 2018, 9:42 pm IST

Tweeting her response, Sushma Swaraj quipped that she wished both continued in their positions.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said she is not retiring from politics. (Photo: File)
 External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said she is not retiring from politics. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Hours after External Affairs Minister and senior BJP leader on Tuesday declared that she would not contest 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, who is active on Twitter, wrote “For all our political differences, I am sorry that @SushmaSwaraj will leave Parliament.”

Tweeting her response, Sushma Swaraj quipped that she wished both continued in their positions.

 

 

At a press meet in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, Union minister Sushma Swaraj declared that she would not contest next year's general elections. She cited health reasons.

Read: Sushma Swaraj won’t contest 2019 Lok Sabha elections, cites health reasons

Soon after, the minister’s husband Swaraj Kaushal tweeted "thank you" and said "even Milkha Singh stopped running at one point".

Also Read: Here's how Sushma Swaraj's husband thanked her for 2019 polls decision

After Sushma Swaraj’s declaration on Tuesday, many appeared to assume that she was retiring from politics but the EAM put out a clarification saying, "... I am not retiring from politics. It is just that I am not contesting the next Lok Sabha election due to my health issues," she tweeted.

Sushma Swaraj has won nine Lok Sabha elections and is the second woman foreign minister after Indira Gandhi.

She was forced to take a break from work for months in 2016 because of her diabetes and kidney failure. She had undergone a kidney transplant.

Tags: sushma swaraj, shashi tharoor, 2019 lok sabha elections
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Huawei to launch Mate 20 Series in India on Nov 27

2

#MeToo: Preity Zinta pens open letter to apologise for 'hurting sentiments'

3

Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore wants Karan Johar to direct his biopic

4

IFFI 2018: Bollywood star power meets global cinema

5

Sara thinks Kareena would have ‘nervous breakdown’ if she called her ‘choti maa’

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently got married in an extremely private ceremony in Italy, amidst friends and family.

Much-in-love Ranveer, Deepika 'laugh out loud' before Bengaluru reception

An awards ceremony was held last night and many celebs had glamour written all over them as they slayed in their wear.

SRK, Akshay and students Sidharth, Varun, Alia slay at an awards

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who got married at Lake Como in Italy earlier this week, have finally returned in Mumbai. Thousands of fans flooded the airport exit to catch a glimpse of the newlyweds. Check out the photos here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Newlyweds Deepika, Ranveer are back in the bay post Italy wedding

Aaradhya Bachchan celebrated her 7th birthday and it was a very private, close-knit party which only involved her family i.e. the Bachchans.

Aaradhya celebrates her close-knit birthday with Big B, mom-dad

In another eventful day, couples like Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya and Harshvardhan Rane-Kim Sharma were spotted coming out together for professional purposes.

Work hard, party harder: Big B, Jaya unveil book, Kim, Rane make it official

It was time to exercise and get going and proof of that are B-Town celebs Kareena Kapoor Khan, Emraan Hashmi and Varun Dhawan who were out to take the sun!

Emraan goes high voltage for Cheat India; Kareena, Varun slay in gym wear

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham