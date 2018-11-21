The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Nov 21, 2018 | Last Update : 01:57 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  India start as firm favourites against the embattled Australians in a three-match T20I rubber starting on Wednesday at the Gabba. (Photo: AFP) LIVE | Australia vs India 1st T20: Kohli wins toss, elects to bowl
 
India, All India

Madras HC acquits man in sexual assault case, terms police probe ‘faulty’

PTI
Published : Nov 21, 2018, 1:27 pm IST
Updated : Nov 21, 2018, 1:27 pm IST

The matter relates to the sexual assault of a woman by Venkatesan on October 13, 2007 at her residence in Arani.

The court also directed the Tamil Nadu DGP to peruse the judgement given by the trial court and the high court and arrange for training classes to all investigation officers to sensitise them to the manner in which a probe should be conducted in a case of sexual offence. (Photo: File)
 The court also directed the Tamil Nadu DGP to peruse the judgement given by the trial court and the high court and arrange for training classes to all investigation officers to sensitise them to the manner in which a probe should be conducted in a case of sexual offence. (Photo: File)

Chennai: The Madras high court has acquitted a man, who was sentenced to 10 years rigorous imprisonment by a lower court in a case of sexual assault in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvannamalai district in 2007, terming the police probe as “faulty”.

The court also directed the Tamil Nadu DGP to peruse the judgement given by the trial court and the high court and arrange for training classes to all investigation officers to sensitise them to the manner in which a probe should be conducted in a case of sexual offence.

Allowing the appeal by the accused V Venkatesan Tuesday, Justice MV Muralidharan said, “It is seen from records that the investigation conducted by an inspector of police is the root cause for the collapse of the case of the prosecution.” In the case on hand, the judge said the investigating officer, without taking due care, conducted the probe in a casual manner and was not aware of the manner to investigate into the offence.

 “The faulty investigation and the conduct of the victim soon after the occurrence of the incident have not inspired confidence in the case of the prosecution,” he said.

The matter relates to the sexual assault of a woman by Venkatesan on October 13, 2007 at her residence in Arani.

Venkatesan was handed down the sentence on August 23, 2013 by a lower court for the offence under sections 450 (house trespass), 376 (punishment for sexual assault) of IPC.

Aggrieved over the conviction and sentence passed by the court, Venkatesan preferred the instant appeal in the High Court.

Noting that the accused was arrested after a lapse of 11 months of the incident, the judge said the complaint was lodged by the victim on October 19, 2007 and her medical examination done on October 31, which is a faulty investigation.

The judge then acquitted Venkatesan of all charges.

Tags: madras high court, sexual assault, indian penal code, police probe faulty
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

MOST POPULAR

1

#MeToo: Preity Zinta pens open letter to apologise for 'hurting sentiments'

2

Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore wants Karan Johar to direct his biopic

3

IFFI 2018: Bollywood star power meets global cinema

4

Sara thinks Kareena would have ‘nervous breakdown’ if she called her ‘choti maa’

5

Zero: Aanand L Rai shares heartfelt message for SRK, Anushka and Katrina

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently got married in an extremely private ceremony in Italy, amidst friends and family.

Much-in-love Ranveer, Deepika 'laugh out loud' before Bengaluru reception

An awards ceremony was held last night and many celebs had glamour written all over them as they slayed in their wear.

SRK, Akshay and students Sidharth, Varun, Alia slay at an awards

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who got married at Lake Como in Italy earlier this week, have finally returned in Mumbai. Thousands of fans flooded the airport exit to catch a glimpse of the newlyweds. Check out the photos here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Newlyweds Deepika, Ranveer are back in the bay post Italy wedding

Aaradhya Bachchan celebrated her 7th birthday and it was a very private, close-knit party which only involved her family i.e. the Bachchans.

Aaradhya celebrates her close-knit birthday with Big B, mom-dad

In another eventful day, couples like Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya and Harshvardhan Rane-Kim Sharma were spotted coming out together for professional purposes.

Work hard, party harder: Big B, Jaya unveil book, Kim, Rane make it official

It was time to exercise and get going and proof of that are B-Town celebs Kareena Kapoor Khan, Emraan Hashmi and Varun Dhawan who were out to take the sun!

Emraan goes high voltage for Cheat India; Kareena, Varun slay in gym wear

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham