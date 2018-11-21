The Asian Age | News

Former AAP leader Suresh Sharma shot in Amritsar; hospitalised, stable

PTI
Published : Nov 21, 2018, 9:27 am IST
Updated : Nov 21, 2018, 9:27 am IST

The bullets hit Sharma's legs and thighs, adding former RTI activist was taken to private hospital where his condition was stable.

They said the motive behind the attack was yet to be ascertained and investigation was underway. (Representational Image)
Amritsar: Former district president of Aam Aadmi Party Suresh Sharma suffered gun shot wounds when two unidentified bike borne men fired at him at Chehertha locality here on Tuesday evening, police said.

The bullets hit Sharma's legs and thighs, they said, adding the former RTI activist was taken to a private hospital where his condition was said to be stable.

At the time of attack, Sharma was at his furniture shop, officials said. They said the motive behind the attack was yet to be ascertained and investigation was underway. Sharma is a supporter of AAP's rebel group led by MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira.

Both factions of AAP condemned the attack. In a press statement, the leader of opposition in Punjab Vidhan Sabha, Harpal Singh Cheema, and AAP Amritsar Lok Sabha candidate Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said the law and order situation in the state has gone from bad to worse.

