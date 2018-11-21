The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Nov 21, 2018 | Last Update : 12:08 PM IST

India, All India

Delhi Police arrests Kejriwal's attacker, calls him 'unstable', 'incoherent'

ANI
Published : Nov 21, 2018, 11:41 am IST
Updated : Nov 21, 2018, 11:41 am IST

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) criticised the Delhi Police's statement and accused them of lying on record.

Earlier, the Delhi Police, in a statement, had said that the chilli powder, which was found on the floor of the Delhi Secretariat may have fallen out of Sharma's hand and the attack may have been unintentional. (Photo: ANI)
 Earlier, the Delhi Police, in a statement, had said that the chilli powder, which was found on the floor of the Delhi Secretariat may have fallen out of Sharma's hand and the attack may have been unintentional. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested the man who allegedly attacked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with chilli powder.

The police further informed that 40-year-old Anil Kumar Sharma, the attacker was found to be "unstable and incoherent".

"The accused Anil Sharma has been arrested. A case has been taken up for investigation. Since the accused has threatened Chief Minster, a joint interrogation was conducted by Intelligence Bureau, special cell and local police. He was found to be unstable and incoherent," the Delhi Police said.

The police said that they have registered a case in the matter while adding that no formal complaint has been received from the Chief Minister Secretariat yet.

"After taking suo-motu cognisance, a case has been registered. No formal complaint has been received from the Chief Minister Secretariat. A cognisable offence at prima facie made out. Therefore, a case has been registered under Sections 186, 353, 332 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)," the Delhi Police said.

Earlier, the Delhi Police, in a statement, had said that the chilli powder, which was found on the floor of the Delhi Secretariat may have fallen out of Sharma's hand and the attack may have been unintentional.

"Sharma had gone to the Chief Minister's office to submit a complaint with a staff member's reference. After handing over the complaint to the minister, he bent down to touch his feet during which Kejriwal's security persons intervened and his spectacles fell down," reads the statement.

"Subsequently, security personnel moved him aside and found him carrying a pouch in his hand which apparently contained chilli powder, which later got torn," the statement added.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) criticised the Delhi Police's statement and accused them of lying on record.

"Instead of owning up its serious lapses, the Delhi Police is spreading lies under political pressure. Delhi government will explore all legal options to deal with the situation," the Kejriwal-led government said in a statement.

Tags: delhi police, arvind kejriwal, kejriwal attacked, anil kumar sharma, indian penal code
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

#MeToo: Preity Zinta pens open letter to apologise for 'hurting sentiments'

2

Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore wants Karan Johar to direct his biopic

3

IFFI 2018: Bollywood star power meets global cinema

4

Sara thinks Kareena would have ‘nervous breakdown’ if she called her ‘choti maa’

5

Zero: Aanand L Rai shares heartfelt message for SRK, Anushka and Katrina

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

more

ALSO FROMLife

It is the largest automotive showcase of Medellin. (Photo: AFP)

Colombia: Hundreds attend car festival in Medellin

Daspu, a wordplay on the expression 'Das putas' that means 'The hookers' in Portuguese, is a fashion house founded and run by the city's prostitutes. (Photo: AP)

Brazilian sex workers hold annual fashion show

From rehabilitated circus lions, to gorillas, new born monkeys and a fair for camels in India, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Oscar de la Renta's Bridal Spring 2019 collection is modern and effortlessly elegant. (Photo: Oscar de la Renta)

Oscar de la Renta Bridal Spring 2019: Modern and effortlessly elegant

Nepal’s tradition of honouring dogs at Kukur Tihar has been taken to the other side of the world by a collective of Mexican animal rights groups that has started celebrating the festival too.

In photos: Kukur Tihar, sharing the bond between man and dog in Mexico

Chhath Puja relives the age-old tradition of paying obeisance to the Sun God.Every year, the festival commences with paying oblation to the setting sun and concludes with paying obeisance to the rising sun (Photo: PTI)

Devotees offer prayers to the sun across the country on Chhath Puja

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham