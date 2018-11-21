Chhattisgarh elections: Voter turnout dips 3 per cent from 2013

CM Raman Singh, however, tried to put up a brave front saying that his party would secure 50 out 72 seats that had gone to polls on Tuesday.

Bhopal: An overall turnout of 74.17 per cent was recorded in the two-phased Chhattisgarh Assembly polls whose second phase was held on 72 seats on Tuesday in an incident-free exercise. This year’s voter turnout is nearly three per cent less than 2013, the EC said.

On Tuesday, the voter turnout was recorded at 71.93 per cent. In the first phase election for 18 seats on November 12, the poll percentage was 76.42. The results of the 90 seats will be declared on December 11.

The high polling recorded in second phase of polls appeared to have made the ruling BJP nervous.

Chief minister Raman Singh, however, tried to put up a brave front saying that his party would secure 50 out 72 seats that had gone to polls on Tuesday.

“We will achieve our target of securing 65 plus seats this time,” he added.

The Congress, however, said the party would return to power with a massive mandate in Chhattisgarh this time.

“The high polling in the first and second phase of polls indicated that there has been a strong undercurrent ag-ainst ruling BJP in the state”, a Congress spokesman said.

AICC secretary in-charge of Chhattisgarh P L Punia alleged electoral malpractice by BJP in the second phase assembly elections in Chhattisgarh. He moved the Election Commission in Delhi in this regard.

Fates of nine ministers, Chhattisgarh Prad-esh Congress Committ-ee president Bhupesh Baghel and Congress Legislature Party leader T.S. Singhdeo have been sealed in the EVMs on Tuesday.

The BJP and Congress have fielded their candidates in all the 90 seats. AAP has fielded candidates in 66 seats.