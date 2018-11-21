The Asian Age | News



BJP to launch ‘gaon gaon, paon paon’ campaign in UP

The BJP will also hold special conferences for Dalit and their sub-castes.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo: File)
 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo: File)

Lucknow: After organizing motorbike rallies across Uttar Pradesh, the BJP will now embark on a ‘Gaon Gaon, Paon Paon’ campaign from December 1 to 15.

Under this campaign, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, state BJP president Mahendra Nath Pandey, all ministers and legislators will walk through villages in every Vidhan Sabha constituency and interact with the local people.

In each of the 403 assembly constituencies, the BJP leaders will inform the people about the work done by the Modi and Yogi governments and also take a feedback on the welfare schemes launched by these governments. They will also take note of any discrepancies found in implementation of welfare schemes.

Mr Pandey, UP BJP president,  said that the ‘Gaon Gaon , Paon Paon’ programme was a part of Mahatma Gandhi’s  150th birth anniversary  functions. He said that six teams of 25 persons each would walk through villages in each assembly constituency, covering about 150 kilometres in 15 days.

On January 26, the state unit of the BJP would light the ‘Kamal Jyoti’ in three crore homes in the state that have been beneficiaries of government schemes.

The BJP will also hold special conferences for Dalit and their sub-castes. This is on the pattern of the OBC Sammelan that the party held in August-September this year.

“The party will be addressing the issues of various Dalit groups including sub-castes. Leaders of these castes and sub-caste groups will be given an opportunity to air their views,” a BJP leader said.

The Dalit groups that will have their say during these conferences include Jatav, Kori, Pasi, Khatik, Valmiki, Dhobi, Nishad, Katehria and Baheria , among others.

“All Dalits leaders in the BJP, including chairmen of various commissions, legislators and ministers will be attending these conferences. The idea is to continue interaction with Dalits and keep the channels of communication open,” said a party leader.

Interestingly, while the VHP and its fringe organizations are taking care of the Hindutva factor and reviving the Ram temple issue, the BJP , simultaneously, is consolidating its position by addressing caste groups through these conferences.

The party, apparently, will use the caste and communal card to return to power in 2019 and Uttar Pradesh is known to be highly responsive to both the factors.

