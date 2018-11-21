The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Nov 21, 2018 | Last Update : 10:40 AM IST

India, All India

Bihar shelter home caretaker who taught girls soliciting, arrested

PTI
Published : Nov 21, 2018, 9:08 am IST
Updated : Nov 21, 2018, 9:08 am IST

The CBI alleged that the girls at the shelter home were taken to Parveen's residence where they 'were taught dance and soliciting men'.

The case relates to mental, physical and sexual exploitation of girl children residing at the Children Home at Sahu Road, Muzaffarpur. (Photo: File)
 The case relates to mental, physical and sexual exploitation of girl children residing at the Children Home at Sahu Road, Muzaffarpur. (Photo: File)

Muzaffarpur: Two close aides of Brajesh Thakur, the prime accused in the Muzaffarpur shelter home sex scandal case, including his associate Shaista Parveen alias Madhu were arrested by the CBI on Tuesday, the officials said.

The CBI alleged that the girls at the shelter home were taken to Parveen's residence where they "were taught dance and soliciting men" but she claimed she was not an accused and no warrant had been issued against her.

"I have nothing to fear as I was not even associated with the shelter home which is under scanner. I did work for Thakur but I have no knowledge of what happened there," Madhu told reporters with her face covered with a dupatta.

The CBI officials took her inside their camp office located in the district court premises here. She was accompanied by her lawyers.

"I am ready to extend full cooperation to the CBI, though I am privy to no secrets. I cannot say whether Thakur was involved in any illegal activities. Although I also handled the affairs of some of his newspapers, I deny reports that I used to liaison with ministers and other VIPs to promote Thakur's business," she said before going inside the CBI office.

Immediately after her arrest, the CBI caught Dr Ashwini Kumar who allegedly used to administer sedative injections to girls.

Madhu was a resident of Chaturbhuj Sthan locality in the town and had come in contact with Thakur a few years ago when a drive was launched to rehabilitate girls from a red light area there.

Media reports claimed that she used to manage the affairs of all NGOs owned by Thakur, including the Seva Sankalp Evam Vikas Samiti which ran the shelter home where inmates were sexually abused.

Under immense pressure from the opposition, the Bihar government had referred the matter of to the CBI.

The case relates to mental, physical and sexual exploitation of girl children residing at the Children Home at Sahu Road, Muzaffarpur.

The CBI has booked officers and employees of the shelter home in question--Balika Grih, Sahu Road Muzaffarpur.

"It is alleged that officials/employees of Girl's Children Home run by Seva Sankalp Evam Vikash Samiti used to mentality, physically and sexually exploit girl children residing at the said home," CBI spokesperson said.

Tags: brajesh thakur, bihar shelter case, muzaffarpur shelter case, cbi
Location: India, Bihar, Muzaffarpur

MOST POPULAR

1

Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore wants Karan Johar to direct his biopic

2

IFFI 2018: Bollywood star power meets global cinema

3

Sara thinks Kareena would have ‘nervous breakdown’ if she called her ‘choti maa’

4

Zero: Aanand L Rai shares heartfelt message for SRK, Anushka and Katrina

5

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar speaks on leading stress-free life to migrant workers in UAE

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently got married in an extremely private ceremony in Italy, amidst friends and family.

Much-in-love Ranveer, Deepika 'laugh out loud' before Bengaluru reception

An awards ceremony was held last night and many celebs had glamour written all over them as they slayed in their wear.

SRK, Akshay and students Sidharth, Varun, Alia slay at an awards

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who got married at Lake Como in Italy earlier this week, have finally returned in Mumbai. Thousands of fans flooded the airport exit to catch a glimpse of the newlyweds. Check out the photos here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Newlyweds Deepika, Ranveer are back in the bay post Italy wedding

Aaradhya Bachchan celebrated her 7th birthday and it was a very private, close-knit party which only involved her family i.e. the Bachchans.

Aaradhya celebrates her close-knit birthday with Big B, mom-dad

In another eventful day, couples like Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya and Harshvardhan Rane-Kim Sharma were spotted coming out together for professional purposes.

Work hard, party harder: Big B, Jaya unveil book, Kim, Rane make it official

It was time to exercise and get going and proof of that are B-Town celebs Kareena Kapoor Khan, Emraan Hashmi and Varun Dhawan who were out to take the sun!

Emraan goes high voltage for Cheat India; Kareena, Varun slay in gym wear

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham