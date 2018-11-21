The Asian Age | News

Ahead of Telangana polls, TDP promises loan waiver, free laptops in manifesto 

Published : Nov 21, 2018, 7:35 pm IST
The manifesto was released by TDP's Telangana unit president L Ramana here Wednesday.

The manifesto said a house, financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh and a job would be provided to the families of 1,200 'martyrs' who sacrificed their lives for separate Telangana. (Photo: File)
Hyderabad: Loan waiver and an investment support scheme for farmers, free cycles to girl students and free laptops to college and university students are some of the highlights of the Telugu Desam Party's manifesto for the upcoming Telangana Assembly elections. 

The manifesto was released by TDP's Telangana unit president L Ramana here Wednesday. The manifesto promised waiver of up to Rs two lakh agricultural loans. It said Rs 10,000 crore would be allocated in the budget for a market intervention scheme for the benefit of the farm sector. 

Bonus, in addition to the minimum support price, would be announced for major crops, it said. Farmers would be given an annual investment support of Rs 10,000 per year per crop, it said. 

The manifesto said one lakh jobs would be filled up in the first year (after coming to power). Efforts would be made to upgrade the skills of unemployed youth. It said unemployment assistance of Rs 3,000 per month would be given to unemployed youth. 

The manifesto said a house, financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh and a job would be provided to the families of 1,200 "martyrs" who sacrificed their lives for separate Telangana. A permanent memorial would be built for the "martyrs", it said. 

"Free laptops to students from Inter (XI and XII) to university," it said. It said cycles would be distributed free of cost to girl students of 68th standard to Inter. 

The manifesto said financial assistance of Rs five lakh would be extended to those building houses in their own land as part of efforts to provide housing for all. 

It also said 'Pragati Bhavan', the Chief Minister's official residence built during the TRS regime, would be made a public hospital. The party said it would be committed to the points mentioned in the manifesto. 

TDP is part of the "grand alliance" for the Assembly elections. The party is contesting 13 seats (out of 119) as part of seat-sharing among the alliance partners. Elections are scheduled in Telangana on December 7. 

