The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Nov 21, 2018 | Last Update : 05:14 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  India start as firm favourites against the embattled Australians in a three-match T20I rubber starting on Wednesday at the Gabba. (Photo: AFP) LIVE | Australia vs India 1st T20: Pant, Karthik keep India alive
 
India, All India

5 Telangana politicians get EC notices for violating model code of conduct

ANI
Published : Nov 21, 2018, 4:09 pm IST
Updated : Nov 21, 2018, 4:09 pm IST

Notices have been issued to T Harish Rao, Revanth Reddy, Vanteru Pratap Reddy, Revuri Prakash Reddy, Uttam Kumar Reddy.

Telangana Chief Electoral Officer Rajat Kumar said that notice has been issued to Irrigation Minister T Harish Rao. (Photo: File)
 Telangana Chief Electoral Officer Rajat Kumar said that notice has been issued to Irrigation Minister T Harish Rao. (Photo: File)

Hyderabad: The Election Commission has served notices to five politicians in Telangana after receiving various complaints against them for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

Telangana Chief Electoral Officer Rajat Kumar said that notices have been issued to Irrigation Minister T Harish Rao, Congress leader Revanth Reddy, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Vanteru Pratap Reddy, and TDP leader Revuri Prakash Reddy.

"We have also received a complaint against Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief Uttam Kumar Reddy for speaking at a religious meeting. We have also sent a notice to him. We have asked them to file their replies," he said.

He further informed that they have also received a complaint against former MLA and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) candidate Gangula Kamalakar for threatening a BJP leader and added that they are examining the complaints and will take action accordingly.

Telangana CEO said that around 32,796 polling stations have been created for the convenience of the voters. As many as 48,000 police personnel will be deployed on the polling day for security purposes. Apart from the police force, 279 companies of Central Paramilitary Forces (CPMF) will also be deployed for the polls, Rajat Kumar said.

Since the Model Code of Conduct was imposed in the state, Rs 90.72 crore including cash and goods has been seized.

He further informed that they have received around 3,583 nominations for the assembly polls.

The assembly elections in the state are scheduled to be held on December 7 to elect members from 119 constituencies. The counting of votes will take place on December 11.

The Telangana Assembly was dissolved prematurely in September on the recommendation of the ruling TRS government.

Tags: telangana assembly elections, election commission, model code of conduct (mcc), t harish rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

MOST POPULAR

1

#MeToo: Preity Zinta pens open letter to apologise for 'hurting sentiments'

2

Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore wants Karan Johar to direct his biopic

3

IFFI 2018: Bollywood star power meets global cinema

4

Sara thinks Kareena would have ‘nervous breakdown’ if she called her ‘choti maa’

5

Zero: Aanand L Rai shares heartfelt message for SRK, Anushka and Katrina

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

more

ALSO FROMLife

The three-day annual festival, starting Wednesday, is to dedicate to the kingdom's ancestral naval warriors. (Photo: AP)

Cambodia marks water festival with boat races

It is the largest automotive showcase of Medellin. (Photo: AFP)

Colombia: Hundreds attend car festival in Medellin

Daspu, a wordplay on the expression 'Das putas' that means 'The hookers' in Portuguese, is a fashion house founded and run by the city's prostitutes. (Photo: AP)

Brazilian sex workers hold annual fashion show

From rehabilitated circus lions, to gorillas, new born monkeys and a fair for camels in India, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Oscar de la Renta's Bridal Spring 2019 collection is modern and effortlessly elegant. (Photo: Oscar de la Renta)

Oscar de la Renta Bridal Spring 2019: Modern and effortlessly elegant

Nepal’s tradition of honouring dogs at Kukur Tihar has been taken to the other side of the world by a collective of Mexican animal rights groups that has started celebrating the festival too.

In photos: Kukur Tihar, sharing the bond between man and dog in Mexico

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham