Tejashwi Yadav continues to evade ED questioning in corruption case

Published : Nov 21, 2017, 12:58 am IST
The ED had registered a criminal case against RJD chief and his family members.

Former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: Former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav continues to evade questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). He skipped deposition before the ED on Monday in a money-laundering probe in the railway hotels allotment corruption case.

Sources said Mr Tejashwi failed to appear before the agency on Monday. The agency will soon issue fresh summons to him for questioning in connection with the case. His mother and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi, has been called for questioning on November 24. While Mr Tejashwi was grilled last in this case on November 13 for the second time, Ms Rabri had skipped six such ED summons in the past. Sources said that the two were required to be questioned at length in the case.

The ED had registered a criminal case against RJD chief and his family members. In July, the CBI had registered a case and conducted multiple searches on the properties of Lalu Prasad. The CBI FIR alleged that Lalu Prasad, during his tenure as the railway minister, handed over the maintenance of two Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation hotels to a company in 2004 after receiving a bribe in the form of a prime land.

