INX Media case: SC lets Karti Chidambaram visit UK, sets clauses

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday permitted Karti Chidambaram, son of former finance minister P. Chidambaram, to go abroad from December 1 to 10 for the purpose of admission of his daughter at Selwyn College, Cambridge, United Kingdom. Pending investigation of the case registered against him.

A three-judge bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and justices A.M. Kanwilkar and D.Y. Chandrachud, while granting permission asked Mr Karti to give an undertaking in three days that he would come back to India. The Bench was hearing an application from Mr Karti seeking permission to visit the UK for his daughter’s admission pending adjudication on the legality of the Lookout Circular issued against him.

Additional solicitor-general, Tushar Mehta appearing for CBI submitted a note that Mr Karti can be permitted to go abroad on certain terms and conditions.