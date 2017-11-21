Madhya Pradesh first state to ban Padmavati release

Shivraj Singh Chouhan also announced to build a memorial for her in the state.

Bhopal: Controversial film Padmavati will not hit silver screens in Madhya Pradesh if the “objectionable” scenes in the movie are not withdrawn, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced on Monday.

MP is the first state in the country to ban release of the movie, which has invited wrath of the warrior community of Rajput for the alleged poor portrayal of their icon, Padmavati, in the yet-to-be released film.

“The film which has distorted facts about Rajput queen Padmavati and shows or says anything to disrespect her, will not be released in Madhya Pradesh”, Mr Chouhan said after holding a meeting with representatives of Rajput community on the issue.

Describing Padmavati as “Rashtra Mata” (mother of the nation), he said, “She had made supreme sacrifices (for a good cause). Any kind of insult or disrespect to her will not be tolerated”.

“Even if the movie is passed by the censor board, it will not be allowed to screen in Madhya Pradesh, if the objectionable scenes in the film are not removed to the satisfaction of the people concerned”, he declared.

Mr Chouhan also announced to build a memorial for her in the state. Besides, he declared to institute an award in the name of the queen to honour people for their achievements in different fields.

The movie was slated for release on December one. But, its release has been deferred indefinitely owing to some issues it has with the censor board. Earlier, the Rajput members made it clear that they were not opposing the entire movie, but they were against certain “objectionable” contents.

In another development, a case has been registered against Chhindwara district chiefs of minority wings of BJP and Congress for allegedly making objectionable comments in social media on Padmavati.

Police registered cases under relevant sections of Information Technology act and Indian Penal Code against Nazim Choudhury of Congress Nazim Choudhury and Rafat Khan of BJP for allegedly making disparaging remarks against her, the investigating officer said. Both of them were absconding.