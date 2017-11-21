The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Nov 21, 2017 | Last Update : 03:34 AM IST

India, All India

Madhya Pradesh first state to ban Padmavati release

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : Nov 21, 2017, 2:17 am IST
Updated : Nov 21, 2017, 2:19 am IST

Shivraj Singh Chouhan also announced to build a memorial for her in the state.

Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor in a still from 'Padmavati'
 Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor in a still from 'Padmavati'

Bhopal: Controversial film Padmavati will not hit silver screens in Madhya Pradesh if the “objectionable” scenes in the movie are not withdrawn, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced on Monday.

MP is the first state in the country to ban release of the movie, which has invited wrath of the warrior community of Rajput for the alleged poor portrayal of their icon, Padmavati, in the yet-to-be released film.

“The film which has distorted facts about Rajput queen Padmavati and shows or says anything to disrespect her, will not be released in Madhya Pradesh”, Mr Chouhan said after holding a meeting with representatives of Rajput community on the issue.

Describing Padmavati as “Rashtra Mata” (mother of the nation), he said, “She had made supreme sacrifices (for a good cause). Any kind of insult or disrespect to her will not be tolerated”.

“Even if the movie is passed by the censor board, it will not be allowed to screen in Madhya Pradesh, if the objectionable scenes in the film are not removed to the satisfaction of the people concerned”, he declared.

Mr Chouhan also announced to build a memorial for her in the state. Besides, he declared to institute an award in the name of the queen to honour people for their achievements in different fields.

The movie was slated for release on December one. But, its release has been deferred indefinitely owing to some issues it has with the censor board. Earlier, the Rajput members made it clear that they were not opposing the entire movie, but they were against certain “objectionable” contents.

In another development, a case has been registered against Chhindwara district chiefs of minority wings of BJP and Congress for allegedly making objectionable comments in social media on Padmavati.

Police registered cases under relevant sections of Information Technology act and Indian Penal Code against Nazim Choudhury of Congress Nazim Choudhury and Rafat Khan of BJP for allegedly making disparaging remarks against her, the investigating officer said. Both of them were absconding.

Tags: padmavati, shivraj singh chouhan, rajput community
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Drinking alcohol not bad for nursing mothers: Study

2

FDA approves first drug in US with digital ingestion tracking

3

Harvey Weinstein was very mean to me, told me I'd never work in Hollywood: Pamela

4

Eat more green leafy vegetables, fruits to live longer: Study

5

BCCI should trust NADA: Rajyavardhan Rathore

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham