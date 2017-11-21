Kamal Haasan backs Padmavati, tweets 'I want Ms Deepika's head.. saved'

Kamal Haasan said, 'Extremism in any debate is deplorable. Wake up cerebral India. Time to think. We've said enough.'

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan veteran actor Kamal Haasan on Monday backed Deepika Padukone saying her freedom should not be denied. (Photo: File)

Chennai: Amidst a raging row surrounding director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmavati,' and a BJP leader announcing a ransom on the head of the film's female lead Deepika Padukone, veteran actor Kamal Haasan on Monday backed the starlet, saying her freedom should not be denied.

The actor said he wanted the head of Deepika Padukone "saved".

Haasan's tweet was a response to a shocking comment from a Haryana BJP official on Sunday, announcing a 10-crore bounty on the heads of Deepika, who plays the role of the 13th Century Queen, and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

"I want Ms.Deepika's head.. saved. Respect it more than her body. Even more her freedom. Do not deny her that," he said.

In a Twitter post, he also said "many communities" had earlier opposed his films, without naming anybody.

"Extremism in any debate is deplorable. Wake up cerebral India.Time to think. We've said enough. Listen Ma Bharat," he further said in the tweet.

I wantMs.Deepika's head.. saved. Respect it more than her body.Even more her freedom. Do not deny her that.Many communities have apposed my films.Extremism in any debate is deplorable. Wake up cerebral India.Time to think. We've said enough. Listen Ma Bharat — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) November 20, 2017

'Padmavati,' starring Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh among others, has run into rough weather with the producers unilaterally deferring the film's release following stiff resistance from Rajput community.

Politicians, cutting across party lines, have demanded a ban on the Rs 200-crore film which was slated for release on December 1.

The release has already been deferred by its producers.

The Rajput Karni Sena, which is spearheading the protests across several cities, has said they would punish Deepika Padukone the way Lakhshman punished Ravana's sister Surpanakha in the epic Ramayana - by chopping off her nose.

Deepika's security was beefed up after threats.