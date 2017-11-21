The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, Nov 21, 2017

India, All India

J&K: 3 Pak-based LeT terrorists shot dead in Handwara district

ANI
Published : Nov 21, 2017, 11:00 am IST
Updated : Nov 21, 2017, 12:55 pm IST

One Indian Air Force (IAF) Garud personnel also lost his life and two Indian Army personnel were injured in the encounter. (Photo: ANi | Twitter)
Handwara: Three Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were neutralised in Magam area of Handwara district in North Kashmir, said Jammu and Kashmir police on Tuesday.

State DGP SP Vaid appreciates the security force for their 'excellent work' in counterpoising the three terrorists.

On Saturday, six LeT terrorists, including Mumbai attack mastermind Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi's nephew Owaid, were gunned down by security forces during Bandipora encounter in Hajin sector.

Huge caches of arms and ammunition were also recovered from their possession.

One Indian Air Force (IAF) Garud personnel also lost his life and two Indian Army personnel were injured in the encounter.

