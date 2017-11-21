J&K: 3 Pak-based LeT terrorists shot dead in Handwara district

State DGP SP Vaid appreciates the security force for their 'excellent work' in counterpoising the three terrorists.

One Indian Air Force (IAF) Garud personnel also lost his life and two Indian Army personnel were injured in the encounter. (Photo: ANi | Twitter)

Handwara: Three Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were neutralised in Magam area of Handwara district in North Kashmir, said Jammu and Kashmir police on Tuesday.

On Saturday, six LeT terrorists, including Mumbai attack mastermind Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi's nephew Owaid, were gunned down by security forces during Bandipora encounter in Hajin sector.

Huge caches of arms and ammunition were also recovered from their possession.

