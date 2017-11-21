Centre mulls to introduce bill in Winter Session to end triple talaq

A Ministerial Committee has been constituted to frame the law in this regard.

The Winter Session of Parliament is expected to be held in December. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

New Delhi: The BJP-led government at the Centre has proposed to introduce a legislation in the Winter Session of Parliament to end triple talaq, a divorce practice prevalent among Muslims.

A Ministerial Committee has been constituted to frame the law in this regard, according to ANI.

The Winter Session of Parliament, which usually begins in November, has been delayed as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top ministers are campaigning for the Gujarat Assembly elections. However, Government is said to be considering a truncated Winter Session of around 10 days starting from the second week of December.

Triple talaq is the practice that allows a Muslim man to divorce his wife by uttering ‘talaq’ thrice.

More details are awaited.