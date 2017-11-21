The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Nov 21, 2017 | Last Update : 05:13 PM IST

India, All India

Centre mulls to introduce bill in Winter Session to end triple talaq

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 21, 2017, 3:51 pm IST
Updated : Nov 21, 2017, 5:03 pm IST

A Ministerial Committee has been constituted to frame the law in this regard.

The Winter Session of Parliament is expected to be held in December. (Photo: PTI/Representational)
 The Winter Session of Parliament is expected to be held in December. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

New Delhi: The BJP-led government at the Centre has proposed to introduce a legislation in the Winter Session of Parliament to end triple talaq, a divorce practice prevalent among Muslims.

A Ministerial Committee has been constituted to frame the law in this regard, according to ANI.

The Winter Session of Parliament, which usually begins in November, has been delayed as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top ministers are campaigning for the Gujarat Assembly elections. However, Government is said to be considering a truncated Winter Session of around 10 days starting from the second week of December.

Triple talaq is the practice that allows a Muslim man to divorce his wife by uttering ‘talaq’ thrice.

More details are awaited.

Tags: triple talaq, winter session of parliament, triple talaq bill, central government, bjp government
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Priyanka Chopra reveals her new look for 'Quantico' season three

2

I can't afford to lose this job: Maharashtra cop waiting on gender-reassignment surgery

3

Find out how Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip are actually related

4

Drinking alcohol not bad for nursing mothers: Study

5

FDA approves first drug in US with digital ingestion tracking

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham