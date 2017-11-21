The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Nov 21, 2017 | Last Update : 02:11 PM IST

India, All India

I didn't flee country with people's money like Vijay Mallya, says Robert Vadra

ANI
Published : Nov 21, 2017, 12:49 pm IST
Updated : Nov 21, 2017, 12:51 pm IST

Vadra advises Mallya to return to India, face all the legal matters and to clear all his dues that he owes to the people here.

Vadra, however, shrugged off Mallya's statement saying that he was a political victim but never misused his position or ran away with anyone's money. (Photo: File)
 Vadra, however, shrugged off Mallya's statement saying that he was a political victim but never misused his position or ran away with anyone's money. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra on Tuesday cried foul after liquor baron Vijay Mallya drew parallels citing both of them were victims of political vendetta.

In his defence before a UK court against India's request to extradite him in a money laundering case, the businessman had said that he was a political victim like Vadra and Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh.

Vadra, however, shrugged off Mallya's statement saying that he was a political victim but never misused his position or ran away with anyone's money.

"Yet again, I came across the news, where somebody or the other is using my name as crutches, for their personal benefits... This time, none other than Mr Vijay Mallya citing my references in the UK courts. I would like to remind Mr Mallya, yes I am a political victim, but I never misused my position and have full faith in my country's judicial system... I never ran away with anyone's money from the country like him," Vadra said.

Mallya, who is wanted in India for financial irregularities involving a total amount of Rs 9,000 crore as well as money laundering, will be tried in the UK court on December 4.

"My piece of advise to him is 'to please return to India and face all pending legal matters and to clear his dues to the people owed', and last but not the least, 'please avoid using my name', I do not wish to be associated with you in any matter," Vadra said.

Mallaya has been staying in the UK for over a year now. Vadra has been under the scanner for dubious land deals made in Haryana when the Congress was in power for 10 years. The deals were held up by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during poll campaigns for years as proof of massive corruption on Congress watch.

Tags: robert vadra, vijay mallaya, congress, kingfisher airlines, virbhadra singh
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

I can't afford to lose this job: Maharashtra cop waiting on gender-reassignment surgery

2

Find out how Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip are actually related

3

Drinking alcohol not bad for nursing mothers: Study

4

FDA approves first drug in US with digital ingestion tracking

5

Harvey Weinstein was very mean to me, told me I'd never work in Hollywood: Pamela

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham