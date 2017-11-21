10 bodies recovered as fire breaks out in Ludhiana plastic factory; rescue ops on

District Commissioner of Ludhiana Pradeep Aggarwal said on Tuesday that 10 bodies had been recovered so far.

Earlier on Monday, several people were trapped under the debris. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Ludhiana: The rescue operation is underway near Sufia Chowk in Ludhiana where a building collapsed after a massive fire broke out at a plastic manufacturing factory.

Police has registered an FIR against plastic factory owner Inderjeet Singh.

A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team has been carrying out the search and rescue operations at the spot.

The fire broke out at around 8 a.m. on Monday morning and 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Further details are awaited.