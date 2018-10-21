The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Oct 21, 2018 | Last Update : 06:22 AM IST

India, All India

Railways: No nod sought for event, tragedy not our fault

AGENCIES
Published : Oct 21, 2018, 4:13 am IST
Updated : Oct 21, 2018, 4:13 am IST

Toll rises to 59, railways rules out punitive action against driver.

Mass funeral of victims of rail accident in Amritsar. (Photo: PTI)
 Mass funeral of victims of rail accident in Amritsar. (Photo: PTI)

Amritsar: Funeral pyres were lit in batches at Amritsar’s cremation grounds on Saturday for 39 of those killed when a train from Jalandhar tore through people standing on the tracks for a better view of Ravana going up in flames on Dussehra, Friday.

The accident, which has claimed 59 lives so far, minister of state for railways Manoj Sinha was not due to the negligence of the national transporter, and ruled out any punitive action against the driver of the train.

“The incident was not a railways’ fault. There was no lapse on our part and no action against the driver will be initiated. People should refrain from organising such events near tracks in future. I think if precaution had been taken, the accident could have been averted,” Mr Sinha said, and added that drivers are given specific instructions on where to slow down the train. “There was a curve. The driver couldn’t have seen it. What should we order an inquiry about? Trains travel in speed only,” he said Sinha, adding wherever such events are held, the district administration concerned gives permission.

But a blame-game has already begun.

While the Government Railway Police (GRP) has registered an FIR against “unknown persons”, Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh has announced a magisterial inquiry which will submit its report within four weeks.

Mr Singh said that the magisterial inquiry’s report will state who was at fault. The divisional commissioner of Jalandhar has been entrusted with the job of holding the inquiry, he said.

A statutory inquiry by the Commission of Railway Safety, which works under the administrative control of the ministry of civil aviation, will also be conducted as per the laid down norms.

Amritsar deputy commissioner of police Amrik Singh Powar said the organisers were given a “no objection certificate” from the police on the condition that they also get permission from the municipal corporation and the pollution department.

In their letter seeking the certificate, the organisers had also asked for security arrangements, citing the expected presence of Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu and his wife, former MLA Navjot Kaur Sidhu, at the event. But the Amritsar Municipal Corporation distanced itself from the tragedy.

“Nobody was given permission for organising the Dussehra event. Moreover, nobody had applied for the permission with the Amritsar Municipal Corporation,” commissioner Sonali Giri said.

Railway officials said no permission was sought from them.

Railway Board chairman Ashwani Lohani, who visited the spot at midnight, said the railways was not informed about the gathering of people. “At midsections (between level crossings), trains run at their assigned speed and people are not expected to be on the tracks. At midsections, there is no railway staff posted,” he said.

On Saturday, crowds gathered outside hospitals and squatted on the tracks in protest. Tensions ran high as the police, which barricaded the area, tried chasing them away from the railway line.

Friday, said Vijay Kumar, who lost his 18-year-old son Manish, was a night of unspeakable horrors

A WhatsApp photograph of a severed head had flashed on his phone screen at 3 am, confirming his worst fears. His son was one of those killed.

His younger son Ashish returned safely, said Kumar, but the frantic search for Manish ended with that “ping” on his phone. He has since been going from hospital to hospital looking for the remains of his elder son.

A leg was found and one hand, but they are not Manish’s. “My son was wearing blue jeans. This one is not wearing blue jeans. I have lost my world,” an inconsolable Kumar said outside the Guru Nanak Hospital where most of the injured were taken. People milled around the hospital compound, some stunned into silence by the enormity of the tragedy that felled their loved ones and others holding back tears.

Some people also hurled stones at the house of Saurabh Madan Mithu, son of Congress councillor Vijay Madan, whose family had organised the event. Both have not been seen after the tragedy.

Opposition parties, including the Akali Dal, BJP and AAP, demanded strict action against those who allowed the event, harping on Navjot Kaur Sidhu’s presence on the dais.

A video clip on social media appeared to indicate that those on the dais could see people standing on the railway tracks.

Tags: amritsar tragedy, amarinder singh, manoj sinha, navjot kaur sidhu
Location: India, Punjab, Amritsar

MOST POPULAR

1

Vikas Bahl’s lawyer claims Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane tried using victim

2

OnePlus fans can rejoice: OnePlus scraps 30 October 6T launch date

3

Facebook hires former UK deputy prime minister as head of global affairs

4

Modified cotton could be human food source

5

Scientists in Chile unveil 'A Cosmic Titan' cluster of galaxies

more

Editors' Picks

Shahid Kapoor, like Vijay Deverakonda, grew a beard for ‘Arjun Reddy.’

Arjun Reddy Hindi remake on floors tomorrow: Why it’s perfect for Shahid Kapoor!

Kizzie Aur Manny poster.

#MeToo: Will Kizzie Aur Manny suffer Housefull 4’s fate due to Mukesh Chabbra?

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The holy festival Durga Utsav saw a host of B-Town celebrities throng the puja pandals to seek blessings of the goddess. Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, Kajol, Mouni Roy and other Bollywood stars visited puja mandap. Check out these pictures. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Durga Puja 2018: Katrina, Varun, Mouni, Kajol and others visit pandal

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra's Namaste England and Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra's film Badhaai Ho are set to clash at box-office from today. The makers of both films hosted a special screening of their respective films to industry friends last night. Check out the pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Movie time: Janhvi & gang watch Arjun's film; B-town celebs say Badhai Ho

It's been 20 years since Bollywood's evergreen 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' released on October 16 and marking the occasion, filmmaker Karan Johar along with the lead trio of Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji hosted a celebratory party attended by the who’s who of Bollywood. Check out the excluisve pictures from the event. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

KKHH 20 years celebrations: SRK-Kajol-Rani recreate magic all over again

Kangana Ranaut and team celebrated at the wrap up party of period film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi at a restaurant in Mumbai. Namaste England jodi Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra greeted the fans at Ramlila Maidan, Delhi. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos by Viral Bhayani)

In Photos: Arjun-Parineeti promote NE, Kangana celebrates film wrap up

Film director Zoya Akhtar rings in her 46th birthday on October 14. Check out the photos of celebs who turned up to celebrate Zoya's special day. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Karan Johar and others gather to celebrate Zoya Akhtar's birthday

Prince, but king of my life: ‘Om Shanti Om’ girl Yuvika Chaudhary married Prince Narula in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Tabu, other stars in attendance as Om Shanti Om girl Yuvika marries Prince

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham