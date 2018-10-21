The Asian Age | News

PM Modi, Sri Lankan PM discuss bilateral ties

Published : Oct 21, 2018
The two leaders also “exchanged views on regional and global issues”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with his Sri Lankan counterpart Ranil Wickremesinghe ahead of a meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi. (Photo: Sondeep Shankar)
New Delhi: Visiting Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe held talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday during which the two leaders “discussed the entire gamut of bilateral relations and ways to further deepen the historically close and friendly relations between the two countries”.

The two leaders also “exchanged views on regional and global issues”. According to news agency reports, the  issue of India operating Sri Lanka’s loss-making Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport in Hambantota was also understood to have figured in the talks.

The talks took place in the backdrop of growing Chinese economic influence in the island nation where China has already made huge investments in projects. During the visit, the Sri Lankan PM also met external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, home minister Rajnath Singh and national security advisor Ajit Doval.

In a statement, the ministry of external affairs (MEA) said, “The visit is part of our continuing engagement with the government of Sri Lanka at the highest level. This multi-faceted partnership has been marked by close contacts at the highest political level, growing trade and investment, wide ranging development cooperation, increasing linkages in the fields of education, health, infrastructure, connectivity and capacity building and broadening people-to-people contacts.”

“Both the Prime Ministers discussed the entire gamut of bilateral relations and ways to further deepen the historically close and  friendly relations between the two countries. The leaders  alslo reviewed the progress in implementation of various decisions taken during high level exchanges  in the recent past,” it said.

