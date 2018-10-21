The Asian Age | News

Sunday, Oct 21, 2018 | Last Update : 01:50 PM IST

India, All India

‘Magic spell’: BJP plans to get magicians for campaigning in MP polls

PTI
Published : Oct 21, 2018, 12:10 pm IST
Updated : Oct 21, 2018, 12:14 pm IST

'BJP would be roping in magicians to highlight work done by it in last 15 yrs and compare it with that of previous Congress govt.'

The Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls will be held on November 28 and counting of votes will take place on December 11. (Photo: File)
 The Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls will be held on November 28 and counting of votes will take place on December 11. (Photo: File)

Bhopal: Seeking a fourth straight term in Madhya Pradesh, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) intends to cast a 'magic spell' on voters during the upcoming state Assembly polls.

The party would be roping in magicians to highlight the work done by it in the last 15 years and compare it with that of the previous Congress government, MP BJP spokesman Rajnish Agrawal told news agency PTI.

"We have plans to hire magicians for campaigning and publicity," he said, adding that magic shows would be organised at market places to reach out to voters, especially in rural and semi-urban areas.

The number of magicians to be utilised for this is yet to be decided. But, the BJP hopes to start the magic shows soon and budget allocation for these activities is also being worked out, Agrawal said.

"With this art, we are going to tell people about what the BJP government has done for people, especially the weaker sections of society in Madhya Pradesh in the last 15 years," the spokesman said.

The magic shows would also highlight the "poor condition" of roads, electricity supply and basic amenities during the 10-year Congress government headed by Digvijay Singh between 1993 and 2003 in the state, he said.

The MP Assembly polls will be held on November 28 and counting of votes will take place on December 11.

