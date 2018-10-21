J&K: 3 soldiers killed in encounter with Pakistani intruders along LoC

Security forces also recovered two AK-47 rifles from the slain Pakistani intruders who are believed to be members of a Border Action Team.

Another security personnel was injured during the encounter, which took place in the Sunderbani sector. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Rajouri: Two heavily armed Pakistani intruders and three soldiers were killed Sunday in a gunfight after the Army foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesman said.

The security forces also recovered two AK-47 rifles from the slain Pakistani intruders who are believed to be members of a Border Action Team (BAT) comprising Pakistan Army jawans and trained militants, an army officer said on condition of anonymity.

"At about 1.45 pm, Indian Army in Sunderbani sector had a fierce encounter with heavily armed Pakistani intruders very close to the LoC. The patrol (team) killed two intruders and recovered war-like stores including two AK-47 rifles," the spokesman said.

Earlier today, an encounter also broke out between terrorists and security forces in South Kashmir's Kulgam district in which three terrorists were gunned down.