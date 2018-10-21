The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Oct 21, 2018 | Last Update : 06:22 AM IST

India, All India

BJP unlikely to bring in law for building Ram Mandir

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 21, 2018, 4:28 am IST
Updated : Oct 21, 2018, 4:28 am IST

The BJP-led NDA government is expected to wait for the Supreme Court’s verdict on the issue.

Before that, the RSS’ working committee meeting will take place on October 31 in Mumbai, where Ram Mandir will be on top of the agenda.
 Before that, the RSS’ working committee meeting will take place on October 31 in Mumbai, where Ram Mandir will be on top of the agenda.

New Delhi: The BJP-led NDA government is in no mood to bring any law for the construction of the Ram Mandir before the 2019 general elections but will wait for the Supreme Court’s verdict on the issue. While there is a growing demand from within the Sangh Parivar that the Modi government brings either a legislation or an ordinance to build the mandir at the disputed site in Ayodhya, the government is expected to wait for the apex court’s verdict in this regard.

There is also a growing feeling within the Sangh Parivar that it could only build pressure on the ruling BJP for the mandir only till it is in majority, which might not be possible post 2019 Lok Sabha polls, amid predictions that the BJP might not be as strong as it is currently. Even for the RSS and its affiliates, it will not be easy to play the mandir card to seek support for the BJP, if no initiative is taken when the ruling party is in a strong position. Many in the BJP believe that RSS supremo Mohan Bhagwat’s recent aggressive positioning and the VHP’s decision to intensify its campaign for the mandir were an indication to the party leadership in this regard.

“Question of bringing a law arises only if we return to power. That too will depend on our strength in the Lok Sabha,” a senior BJP leader said.

While the government is expected to wait for the apex court’s verdict, the party leaders and functionaires have been ask-ed to raise the pitch along with the RSS and its affiliate, the VHP on the Ram Mandir issue to consolidate the Hindu votebank. After launching a nationwide movement to put pressure on the government to bring in a law to build the  temple, the VHP is set to intensify the movement for the construction of the temple when its dharam sansad, constituting of saints and seers, will  decide on the next course of action at the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj in January. Before that, the RSS’ working committee meeting will take place on October 31 in Mumbai, where Ram Mandir will be on top of the agenda.

Tags: nda government, ram mandir, 2019 general elections
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Vikas Bahl’s lawyer claims Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane tried using victim

2

OnePlus fans can rejoice: OnePlus scraps 30 October 6T launch date

3

Facebook hires former UK deputy prime minister as head of global affairs

4

Modified cotton could be human food source

5

Scientists in Chile unveil 'A Cosmic Titan' cluster of galaxies

more

Editors' Picks

Shahid Kapoor, like Vijay Deverakonda, grew a beard for ‘Arjun Reddy.’

Arjun Reddy Hindi remake on floors tomorrow: Why it’s perfect for Shahid Kapoor!

Kizzie Aur Manny poster.

#MeToo: Will Kizzie Aur Manny suffer Housefull 4’s fate due to Mukesh Chabbra?

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The holy festival Durga Utsav saw a host of B-Town celebrities throng the puja pandals to seek blessings of the goddess. Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, Kajol, Mouni Roy and other Bollywood stars visited puja mandap. Check out these pictures. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Durga Puja 2018: Katrina, Varun, Mouni, Kajol and others visit pandal

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra's Namaste England and Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra's film Badhaai Ho are set to clash at box-office from today. The makers of both films hosted a special screening of their respective films to industry friends last night. Check out the pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Movie time: Janhvi & gang watch Arjun's film; B-town celebs say Badhai Ho

It's been 20 years since Bollywood's evergreen 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' released on October 16 and marking the occasion, filmmaker Karan Johar along with the lead trio of Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji hosted a celebratory party attended by the who’s who of Bollywood. Check out the excluisve pictures from the event. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

KKHH 20 years celebrations: SRK-Kajol-Rani recreate magic all over again

Kangana Ranaut and team celebrated at the wrap up party of period film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi at a restaurant in Mumbai. Namaste England jodi Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra greeted the fans at Ramlila Maidan, Delhi. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos by Viral Bhayani)

In Photos: Arjun-Parineeti promote NE, Kangana celebrates film wrap up

Film director Zoya Akhtar rings in her 46th birthday on October 14. Check out the photos of celebs who turned up to celebrate Zoya's special day. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Karan Johar and others gather to celebrate Zoya Akhtar's birthday

Prince, but king of my life: ‘Om Shanti Om’ girl Yuvika Chaudhary married Prince Narula in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Tabu, other stars in attendance as Om Shanti Om girl Yuvika marries Prince

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham