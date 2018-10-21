BJP unlikely to bring in law for building Ram Mandir

The BJP-led NDA government is expected to wait for the Supreme Court’s verdict on the issue.

New Delhi: The BJP-led NDA government is in no mood to bring any law for the construction of the Ram Mandir before the 2019 general elections but will wait for the Supreme Court’s verdict on the issue. While there is a growing demand from within the Sangh Parivar that the Modi government brings either a legislation or an ordinance to build the mandir at the disputed site in Ayodhya, the government is expected to wait for the apex court’s verdict in this regard.

There is also a growing feeling within the Sangh Parivar that it could only build pressure on the ruling BJP for the mandir only till it is in majority, which might not be possible post 2019 Lok Sabha polls, amid predictions that the BJP might not be as strong as it is currently. Even for the RSS and its affiliates, it will not be easy to play the mandir card to seek support for the BJP, if no initiative is taken when the ruling party is in a strong position. Many in the BJP believe that RSS supremo Mohan Bhagwat’s recent aggressive positioning and the VHP’s decision to intensify its campaign for the mandir were an indication to the party leadership in this regard.

“Question of bringing a law arises only if we return to power. That too will depend on our strength in the Lok Sabha,” a senior BJP leader said.

While the government is expected to wait for the apex court’s verdict, the party leaders and functionaires have been ask-ed to raise the pitch along with the RSS and its affiliate, the VHP on the Ram Mandir issue to consolidate the Hindu votebank. After launching a nationwide movement to put pressure on the government to bring in a law to build the temple, the VHP is set to intensify the movement for the construction of the temple when its dharam sansad, constituting of saints and seers, will decide on the next course of action at the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj in January. Before that, the RSS’ working committee meeting will take place on October 31 in Mumbai, where Ram Mandir will be on top of the agenda.