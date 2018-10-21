The Asian Age | News

Amritsar train tragedy: Many locals, including 10-month-old baby, still missing

Published : Oct 21, 2018, 4:05 pm IST
On Sunday, protestors demanded that the missing persons be traced and also adequate compensation be given to families of the victims.

At least 300 people were watching the 'Ravana Dahan' at a ground adjacent to railway tracks when the train struck and ran over people killing at least 61. (Photo: PTI)
Amritsar: Two days after 61 people lost their lives in the train mishap in Amritsar's Joda Pathak area, scores of revellers who had gathered to witness the Dusshera celebrations are still missing. 

According to an NDTV report, a ten-month-old baby boy was found near the train tracks a few hours after the deadly mishap. The baby is currently being looked after by the police and his parents have not yet been located.

On Sunday, protestors demanded that the missing persons be traced and also adequate compensation be given to the families of the victims. 

Also Read: Let 500 trains pass by, people won’t move’: Host bragged before Amritsar tragedy

"Two labourers who were living in my area are still missing," said Kamal, who is a resident of an area near Joda Phatak.

Another local, named Raju, said a man was still looking for the body of his father who died in the incident. "He had gone to collect a piece of cloth to cover the body of his father, but when he returned he could not find the body," said Raju. 

Ram Kumar, resident of Joda Pathak, claimed that four members of a family, who are vegetable-sellers, are missing. 

Another man was inconsolable. He could just find the slippers of his brother Sonu. He carried the slippers to the police station and prayed them to help him find his missing brother. 

At least 300 people were watching the 'Ravana Dahan' at a ground adjacent to railway tracks when the train struck and ran over people killing at least 61. 

(With inputs from PTI)

Tags: amritsar train tragedy, amarinder singh
Location: India, Punjab, Amritsar

