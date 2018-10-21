The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Oct 21, 2018 | Last Update : 08:46 PM IST

India, All India

Probe will fix accountability in Amritsar train mishap: Punjab police

PTI
Published : Oct 21, 2018, 8:22 pm IST
Updated : Oct 21, 2018, 8:43 pm IST

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh has already ordered a magisterial probe and will receive a report within 4 weeks.

At least 300 people were watching the 'Ravana dahan' at a ground adjacent to railway tracks. (Photo: File)
 At least 300 people were watching the 'Ravana dahan' at a ground adjacent to railway tracks. (Photo: File)

Jalandhar: Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Suresh Arora Sunday said Additional Director General of Police (Railways) Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota will conduct an inquiry into the Amritsar train accident to fix responsibility.

There has been “negligence” on someone's part and this probe has been ordered to fix accountability, the DGP told media persons on the sidelines of the 59th Police Commemoration Day parade. 

Arora said it was a tragic incident and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has already ordered a magisterial probe under Divisional Commissioner, Jalandhar, B Purusartha, who would submit a report within four weeks. 

He said ADGP Sahota would also conduct an inquiry to ensure that those responsible for the accident are nailed. At least 61 people were killed Friday evening after a crowd of Dussehra revellers that had spilled onto railway tracks while watching the burning of a Ravana effigy was run over by a train near Joda Phatak here.

At least 300 people were watching the 'Ravana dahan' at a ground adjacent to railway tracks. 

Tags: cm amarinder singh, amritsar train tragedy
Location: India, Punjab, Jalandhar (Jullundur)

MOST POPULAR

1

Hrithik Roshan is not in talks for Rohit Dhawan’s next directorial

2

Venkaiah Naidu savours crispy Dosa at Saravana Bhavan in Belgium

3

Vikas Bahl’s lawyer claims Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane tried using victim

4

OnePlus fans can rejoice: OnePlus scraps 30 October 6T launch date

5

Facebook hires former UK deputy prime minister as head of global affairs

more

Editors' Picks

Shahid Kapoor, like Vijay Deverakonda, grew a beard for ‘Arjun Reddy.’

Arjun Reddy Hindi remake on floors tomorrow: Why it’s perfect for Shahid Kapoor!

Kizzie Aur Manny poster.

#MeToo: Will Kizzie Aur Manny suffer Housefull 4’s fate due to Mukesh Chabbra?

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham