Yogi govt doubles exgratia for UP policemen who die on duty

Lucknow : The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh Government on Saturday announced to double the exgratia amount for police officials martyred on duty.

Speaking at the Police Commemoration Day Parade in Lucknow , Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "Uttar Pradesh Government has decided to double exgratia amount from 20 lakh to 40 lakh for Police officials martyred on duty."

He also announced that the number of commendable medals, for all the units of Police Department, has been increased from 200 to 950.

"Jobs have been given to 400 families of deceased police officials," he added.

The Chief Minister also paid tribute to 76 police officials, who lost their lives on duty.

"We pay tribute to the police officials, who lost their lives on duty. These police officials have contributed a lot for the welfare of the state. The state government will always stand by their families to support them," Adityanath said.

He further said that the state government has made various attempts to boost the morale of the policemen.

The Chief Minister also called for a campaign to make the state crime and corruption free.

"There is need to make the law and order system better and for this the police department is doing their bit. The government is also committed to ensure women safety. The sense of security will be increased in the mind of the people of the state," he added.

Recounting the achievements of police force, the Chief Minister said, "Around 545 encounters have taken place between criminals and police in which 22 criminals carrying rewards on their heads were killed."

The Chief Minister also acknowledged the work of Special Task Force (STF) and Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and said they have made commendable contribution to the state.