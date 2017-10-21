The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Oct 21, 2017 | Last Update : 03:55 AM IST

India, All India

Sushma Swaraj’s Diwali gift: Medical visas for deserving Pakistanis

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 21, 2017, 2:19 am IST
Updated : Oct 21, 2017, 3:10 am IST

Swaraj took the decision after a torrent of requests in recent days from relatives of ill Pakistanis.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (Photo: PTI)
 External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: In a major humanitarian move and a Diwali gift to the people of Pakistan, India has decided to grant medical visas “in all deserving cases” to those desperately ill Pakistanis needing urgent treatment in India and whose visa applications were pending till Diwali-eve.

The move was announced by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on the occasion of Diwali, the festival of lights and the most important festival in the Hindu calendar.

Ms. Swaraj took the decision after a torrent of requests in recent days from relatives of ill Pakistanis.

A majority of applicants are those needing liver transplant surgery.

But applicants also include those needing bone marrow transplant. Recently, a visa was granted to 5-year-old Pakistani girl suffering from eye Cancer.

“On the auspicious occasion of Deepawali, India will grant medical Visa in all deserving cases pending today,” Ms. Swaraj announced, on the stroke of Diwali.

India had decided a few months ago that Pakistani nationals seeking visas for medical treatment in India must accompany their visa applications with a recommendation letter by then Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif’s foreign policy advisor Sartaj Aziz.

But with the Pakistani government led by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi now in place and a different set of ministers,

Ms. Swaraj has been ordering grant of medical visas to Pakistanis desperately in need of medical treatment in India. 

Tags: medical visas, sushma swaraj, nawaz sharif

MOST POPULAR

1

Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 review: The torchbearer for bezel-less smartphones

2

Google's Visual Core will make Pixel 2 take even better pictures

3

Bhai Phonta bonanza: Kolkata restaurants rely on traditional Bengali cuisine

4

Karan, Varun, Alia, Sidharth reunite, celebrate 5 years of Student of the Year

5

Pakistan spinner Mohammad Hafeez reported for suspect bowling action?

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham