The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Oct 21, 2017 | Last Update : 03:56 AM IST

India, All India

Second top law officer quits, says reason is ‘personal’

THE ASIAN AGE. | J. VENKATESAN
Published : Oct 21, 2017, 3:20 am IST
Updated : Oct 21, 2017, 3:21 am IST

There was speculation a few months ago that the Supreme Court collegium was considering his name as a judge of the highest court.

Ranjit Kumar (Photo: PTI)
 Ranjit Kumar (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Solicitor-general Ranjit Kumar on Friday quit as the country’s second-highest law officer, citing “personal family reasons”. Mr Kumar is likely to be replaced by additional solicitor-general Tushar Mehta, sources said.

Mr Kumar, who had earlier represented the Gujarat government in several cases, was appointed as solicitor-general on June 7, 2014, less than a month after Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed office. Recently, he was given an extension for another term on ad hoc basis.

There was speculation a few months ago that the Supreme Court collegium was considering his name as a judge of the highest court. On Friday, however, he denied that he was in contention for the appointment.

Among other matters, Mr Kumar had earlier appeared for the Gujarat government in a case related to Sohrabuddin Sheikh, a petty criminal killed in a police encounter near Gandhinagar area in November 2005 along with his wife Kauser Bi.  The Gujarat Anti-Terror Squad had claimed they were terrorists plotting to kill Mr Modi, who was then Gujarat chief minister. Many senior police officers were accused by the CBI of allegedly plotting Sheikh’s killing in a “staged” encounter.

Mr Kumar’s resignation reached the Union law ministry on Friday. In the letter, he said: “Due to certain personal family issues, I hereby tender my resignation with immediate effect.” Ministry sources said a decision on this will be taken by minister Ravi Shankar Prasad after returning from an overseas visit on Sunday.

While confirming his resignation, Mr Kumar told this newspaper that due to his busy schedule and responsibilities as solicitor-general, he was not able to attend to certain health issues faced by members of his family.

He added he had a wonderful experience as solicitor-general and was very satisfied with the way the government treated him. He is the second government law officer to quit this year. Mr Mukul Rohatgi resigned as attorney-general in June and did not accept a second term in office.

Mr Kumar had earlier appeared in a number of important cases in the Supreme Court, including the Cauvery dispute case involving Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and the Union territory of Puducherry. In the case, on the use of pellets against students of Jammu and Kashmir during agitations, he rejected the Supreme Court’s suggestion for the Centre to hold talks with separatists.

He also represented the Centre in the court on pleas over demonetisation and rising pollution. The constitutional expert also assisted the Supreme Court in deciding the issue of whether a state government can grant pardon to death row convicts in cases probed and prosecuted by Central agencies like the CBI. The issue had arisen out of the decision of the Tamil Nadu government to set free the killers of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Before assuming office as solicitor-general, Mr Kumar assisted the Supreme Court as amicus curiae in cases like Yamuna pollution. He also represented then Tamil Nadu chief minister J. Jayalalithaa in a disproportionate assets case in a Bengaluru court.

Tags: narendra modi, supreme court collegium, ranjit kumar
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 review: The torchbearer for bezel-less smartphones

2

Google's Visual Core will make Pixel 2 take even better pictures

3

Bhai Phonta bonanza: Kolkata restaurants rely on traditional Bengali cuisine

4

Karan, Varun, Alia, Sidharth reunite, celebrate 5 years of Student of the Year

5

Pakistan spinner Mohammad Hafeez reported for suspect bowling action?

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, was celebrated across the country Thursday. The festival marks the triumph of light over darkness, the return of Lord Rama and in certain parts of India, the invocation of Goddess Kali. (Photo: PTI. AP)

Celebrating Diwali across borders

The word itself is derived from the Sanskrit word "deepavali," meaning "series of lighted lamps," hence, it is also known as the festival of lights. (Photo: PTI)

Nation lights up on Diwali eve

Diwali is celebrated as the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness. (Photo: PTI/ AP)

Festival of Light spreads cheer across nation

Deepavali, also known as Festival of Lights, is celebrated by Hindu communities as the new beginning and the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness. (Photo: AP)

Malaysians celebrate Deepavali

2017 marked the 25th anniversary of the Railway in Wartime event in Pickering, northern England. (Photo: AFP)

North Yorkshire town goes back in time for its Railway in Wartime event

Celebrating its 16th anniversary, the Diwali Festival attracts over 35,000 people with its lively music and dance performances. photo: AP)

Diwali festival lights up London's Trafalgar Square

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham