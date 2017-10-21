Radicalisation due to social media, being addressed seriously: Army Chief

Discussing the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, the Chief of Army Staff assured that the situation in the valley is improving.

Jammu: Chief of Army Staff, General Bipin Rawat on Saturday said that radicalisation is a worldwide phenomenon and it is being addressed seriously by the Indian Army in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Radicalisation is taking place in the Kashmir Valley. It is a worldwide phenomenon and the issue is being addressed seriously," he said, while addressing the media in Jammu at the event to present the President's Standard to 47 armoured Regiment.

"The Jammu and Kashmir government, the police and the administration are very much concerned about it. We are trying to ensure people are weaned away. It is happening due to social media," he asserted.

Discussing the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, the Chief of Army Staff assured that the situation in the Kashmir Valley is improving.

"Security situation in the Kashmir Valley is improving and what is happening now there is just showing the frustration of the terrorists and those who are supporting them," he added. On the question of resuming dialogue with Pakistan, the Army chief said, "The military has a task and we will continue to perform that task. Decision on any talks has to be decided politically."

He also said that the Army is following the government's approach in Jammu and Kashmir and that the National Investigation Agency's (NIA) raids on separatist leaders are part of it.

"Whatever success the NIA raids will achieve will emerge in the near future," said Gen Rawat.