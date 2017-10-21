Prayed for nation's development, well-being of citizens at Kedarnath: PM

Narendra Modi visited the famous Kedarnath temple before laying the foundation stone of five projects in the region.

Offering prayers at the Kedarnath shrine, a day before it closes for the winters, Modi said his visit to the Himalayan temple had strengthened his resolve to serve the nation. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi prayed to Lord Shiva at Kedarnath in Uttarakhand for development of India and well-being of the people of the country.

Modi visited the hill shrine of Kedarnath on Friday.

The revelation was made by the Prime Minister on when asked by a user about what he prayed for at the shrine.

"India's development and well-being of all Indians," the PM tweeted.

Modi visited the famous temple before laying the foundation stone of five projects in the region.

Offering prayers at the Kedarnath shrine, a day before it closes for the winters, Modi said his visit to the Himalayan temple had strengthened his resolve to serve the nation.

This was his second visit to the temple in 2017, he went to Kedarnath last on May 3.

Modi also attacked Congress saying that the party which was in power in the state, had not allowed him as Gujarat Chief Minister to reconstruct the hill shrine, Kedarnath after flash floods devastated it in 2013.