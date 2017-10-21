The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Oct 21, 2017 | Last Update : 06:10 AM IST

India, All India

Online media has to wait for accreditation from PIB

THE ASIAN AGE. | NITIN MAHAJAN
Published : Oct 21, 2017, 2:25 am IST
Updated : Oct 21, 2017, 4:12 am IST

Among the benefits of being a PIB accredited journalist is that it allows journalists entry into government offices and events.

The demand for allowing online media journalists to get PIB press accreditation has been pending for several years with the exponential growth of online media.
 The demand for allowing online media journalists to get PIB press accreditation has been pending for several years with the exponential growth of online media.

New Delhi: The much awaited changes to Press Information Bureau accreditation process for online media correspondents is not likely to be brought in soon.

Though the PIB had sought suggestions regarding changes to the accreditation process for online media and had held lenghty discussions regarding the same with industry stakeholders, the process is unlikely to end soon.

 Sources stated that the Information and Broadcasting ministry is still considering the recommendations on the industry and PIB on the issue.  

The demand for allowing online media journalists to get PIB press accreditation has been pending for several years with the exponential growth of online media.

Among the benefits of being a PIB accredited journalist is that it allows journalists entry into government offices and events.

Sources stated that over the past two years there have been repeated meetings regarding the proposed changes to the the accreditation process for online media with industry stakeholders and officials and government officials.

It is understood that the I&B and the Information and Techmology ministry, along with the PIB, are likely to discuss the issue soon, sources added.

Currently print and electronic media representatives are accorded PIB accreditation. Approximately 3000 accrediation cards are understood to be isued by the PIB. Journalists apply for PIB card renewal at the end of every year. It is understood that among the many issues being considered for the PIB accreditation for online media on who should be given accreditation. Among the questions raised were should online editors and correspondents both be given the accreditation. There was also a thought for establishing some minimum criteria for the number of paid subscribers and the mkinimum amount of times that the site is updated each day. The government also wants to establish that the domain name of the website is registered for at least the next few years from the date of application, and the website must be functioning for at least a specific time.

Tags: press information bureau, online media, online media journalists
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 review: The torchbearer for bezel-less smartphones

2

Google's Visual Core will make Pixel 2 take even better pictures

3

Bhai Phonta bonanza: Kolkata restaurants rely on traditional Bengali cuisine

4

Karan, Varun, Alia, Sidharth reunite, celebrate 5 years of Student of the Year

5

Pakistan spinner Mohammad Hafeez reported for suspect bowling action?

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham