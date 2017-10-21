Online media has to wait for accreditation from PIB

Among the benefits of being a PIB accredited journalist is that it allows journalists entry into government offices and events.

The demand for allowing online media journalists to get PIB press accreditation has been pending for several years with the exponential growth of online media.

New Delhi: The much awaited changes to Press Information Bureau accreditation process for online media correspondents is not likely to be brought in soon.

Though the PIB had sought suggestions regarding changes to the accreditation process for online media and had held lenghty discussions regarding the same with industry stakeholders, the process is unlikely to end soon.

Sources stated that the Information and Broadcasting ministry is still considering the recommendations on the industry and PIB on the issue.

Sources stated that over the past two years there have been repeated meetings regarding the proposed changes to the the accreditation process for online media with industry stakeholders and officials and government officials.

It is understood that the I&B and the Information and Techmology ministry, along with the PIB, are likely to discuss the issue soon, sources added.

Currently print and electronic media representatives are accorded PIB accreditation. Approximately 3000 accrediation cards are understood to be isued by the PIB. Journalists apply for PIB card renewal at the end of every year. It is understood that among the many issues being considered for the PIB accreditation for online media on who should be given accreditation. Among the questions raised were should online editors and correspondents both be given the accreditation. There was also a thought for establishing some minimum criteria for the number of paid subscribers and the mkinimum amount of times that the site is updated each day. The government also wants to establish that the domain name of the website is registered for at least the next few years from the date of application, and the website must be functioning for at least a specific time.