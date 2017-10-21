The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Oct 21, 2017 | Last Update : 05:21 PM IST

India, All India

Minor Mumbai girl protests against noise, gets bashed, suffers nose fracture

PTI
Published : Oct 21, 2017, 3:45 pm IST
Updated : Oct 21, 2017, 3:59 pm IST

The accused was arrested on the day of the incident, but was later grated bail by a local court, police said.

Based on the complaint by the victim Nehrunagar Police registered an offence against Shaikh under sections 324, 326 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC. (Photo: YouTube/Screengrab)
 Based on the complaint by the victim Nehrunagar Police registered an offence against Shaikh under sections 324, 326 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC. (Photo: YouTube/Screengrab)

Mumbai: A 16-year-old girl was left with a fractured nose after a man allegedly repeatedly hit her for asking him and his friends not to indulge in loud arguments at Kurla-Nehrunagar here, police said on Saturday.

A video purportedly showing the man, identified as Imran Shahid Shaikh, attacking the girl, has gone viral in the social and mainstream media. The incident, which took place on Tuesday, was captured in a CCTV camera.

The accused was arrested on the day of the incident, but was later grated bail by a local court, police said.

According to a police official, the incident took place on October 17 near SRA Building in Shramjeevi Nagar, Chembur at 7 pm, when the victim was going to her class with a friend at Adarsh Nagar in Thakkar Bappa Colony in Chembur.

"When she was near her building, a group of younths, who were seated inside a parked autorikshaw, were arguing loudly. The victim asked them not to make noise and then walked some distance with her friend," the official said.

However, enraged at being reprimanded by her, Shaikh, whom she knew, came out of the rickshaw and thrashed her repeatedly.

"Shaikh hit her on the nose with a metal object, after which she collapsed on the ground, with her nose bleeding profusely," he said.

After the incident, Shaikh also threatened her and fled from the spot, the official said.

"The people, who witnessed the incident, did not stop Imran from beating her," the official said.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where she was found to have suffered a nose fracture, he said.

Based on the complaint by the victim Nehrunagar Police registered an offence against Shaikh under sections 324, 326 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

He was arrested on the same day. He was produced in a court, which granted bail to him, investigating officer Deepak Pawra said. Further investigation is underway.

Tags: mumbai crime, man thrashes girl, nose fracture, viral video
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Vaping may cause deadly lung diseases, says study

2

Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 review: The torchbearer for bezel-less smartphones

3

Google's Visual Core will make Pixel 2 take even better pictures

4

Bhai Phonta bonanza: Kolkata restaurants rely on traditional Bengali cuisine

5

Karan, Varun, Alia, Sidharth reunite, celebrate 5 years of Student of the Year

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Kali Puja was practically unknown before the 18th century; however, a late 17th-century devotional text Kalika mangalkavya –by Balram mentions an annual festival dedicated to Kali. It was introduced in Bengal during the 18th century, by King (Raja) Krishnachandra of Navadvipa. (Photo: Soumyadeep Choudhuri)

Kali Puja 2017: Invoking the destroyer of evil forces

Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, was celebrated across the country Thursday. The festival marks the triumph of light over darkness, the return of Lord Rama and in certain parts of India, the invocation of Goddess Kali. (Photo: PTI. AP)

Celebrating Diwali across borders

The word itself is derived from the Sanskrit word "deepavali," meaning "series of lighted lamps," hence, it is also known as the festival of lights. (Photo: PTI)

Nation lights up on Diwali eve

Diwali is celebrated as the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness. (Photo: PTI/ AP)

Festival of Light spreads cheer across nation

Deepavali, also known as Festival of Lights, is celebrated by Hindu communities as the new beginning and the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness. (Photo: AP)

Malaysians celebrate Deepavali

2017 marked the 25th anniversary of the Railway in Wartime event in Pickering, northern England. (Photo: AFP)

North Yorkshire town goes back in time for its Railway in Wartime event

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham