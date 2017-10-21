Minor Mumbai girl protests against noise, gets bashed, suffers nose fracture

The accused was arrested on the day of the incident, but was later grated bail by a local court, police said.

Mumbai: A 16-year-old girl was left with a fractured nose after a man allegedly repeatedly hit her for asking him and his friends not to indulge in loud arguments at Kurla-Nehrunagar here, police said on Saturday.

A video purportedly showing the man, identified as Imran Shahid Shaikh, attacking the girl, has gone viral in the social and mainstream media. The incident, which took place on Tuesday, was captured in a CCTV camera.

The accused was arrested on the day of the incident, but was later grated bail by a local court, police said.

According to a police official, the incident took place on October 17 near SRA Building in Shramjeevi Nagar, Chembur at 7 pm, when the victim was going to her class with a friend at Adarsh Nagar in Thakkar Bappa Colony in Chembur.

#WATCH #CCTVVisuals: Minor girl allegedly molested in #Mumbai on Oct 17, beaten up as she protested. Case registered by Nehru Nagar Police pic.twitter.com/Qo2T8VZCN4 — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2017

"When she was near her building, a group of younths, who were seated inside a parked autorikshaw, were arguing loudly. The victim asked them not to make noise and then walked some distance with her friend," the official said.

However, enraged at being reprimanded by her, Shaikh, whom she knew, came out of the rickshaw and thrashed her repeatedly.

"Shaikh hit her on the nose with a metal object, after which she collapsed on the ground, with her nose bleeding profusely," he said.

After the incident, Shaikh also threatened her and fled from the spot, the official said.

"The people, who witnessed the incident, did not stop Imran from beating her," the official said.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where she was found to have suffered a nose fracture, he said.

Based on the complaint by the victim Nehrunagar Police registered an offence against Shaikh under sections 324, 326 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

He was arrested on the same day. He was produced in a court, which granted bail to him, investigating officer Deepak Pawra said. Further investigation is underway.