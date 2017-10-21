The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Oct 21, 2017 | Last Update : 03:56 AM IST

India, All India

China stops NSCN(K) from joining Naga talks

THE ASIAN AGE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published : Oct 21, 2017, 3:37 am IST
Updated : Oct 21, 2017, 3:38 am IST

Security sources said it was aimed at dissuading the NSCN(K) from joining the talks with the Government of India.

The Northeast insurgent groups that operate from Myanmar have easy access to frontier towns of Yunnan in China, which has become the hub of anti-India activities.
 The Northeast insurgent groups that operate from Myanmar have easy access to frontier towns of Yunnan in China, which has become the hub of anti-India activities.

Guwahati: In what has been a major area of concern for security agencies in India, China’s proactive intervention has stopped the NSCN(K) from taking part in the ongoing peace talks in Nagaland. Revealing that the Chinese agencies were frequently meeting NSCN(K) leaders at Ruli and Kunming in south China’s Yunnan province, security sources in the Union home ministry told this newspaper they had conclusive intelligence inputs establishing China’s involvement with the Northeast insurgent groups.

Noting that China was regulating the entire decision-making of the United National Liberation Front of West South-East Asia (UNLFW), a joint platform of four Northeast rebel with bases inside Myanmar, the sources said representatives of Chinese agencies were meeting them frequently, often even twice a month.

Saying China had also played key role in the choice of self-styled “Lt Gen” Khango Konak, who had taken over as NSCN(K) chairman after S.S. Khaplang died in June this year, as chairman of the UNLFW, security sources said it was aimed at dissuading the NSCN(K) from joining the talks with the Government of India.

Saying that NSCN(K) was under tremendous pressure from civil society groups in Nagaland to rejoin the peace talks, the security sources said China had been keeping a safe distance from Indian insurgent groups, but of late it had intensified its “undercover” activities in the Northeast. The Northeast insurgent groups that operate from Myanmar have easy access to frontier towns of Yunnan in China, which has become the hub of anti-India activities.

The sources claimed, however, that the NSCN(K) may soon rejoin the peace process given the mounting pressure of civil society, that recently forced six rebel groups of Nagaland to join the ongoing talks seeking a permanent solution to the decades-old problem.

Admitting that NSCN(K)’s new chairman Khango Konak was also opposed to abrogating the ceasefire with the Government of India, the sources said he had often asserted the need to join the peace talks. The NSCN(K) led by S.S. Khaplangm, who passed away on June 6, had unilaterally abrogated the ceasefire in March 2015.

It is significant that India had, in several bilateral discussions, pointed out to China about the Northeast insurgent leaders taking shelter in Yunnan province, but despite assurances by China’s interior ministry, it had failed to take any effective step to drive them out.

Tags: union home ministry, nscn(k), naga peace
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)

MOST POPULAR

1

Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 review: The torchbearer for bezel-less smartphones

2

Google's Visual Core will make Pixel 2 take even better pictures

3

Bhai Phonta bonanza: Kolkata restaurants rely on traditional Bengali cuisine

4

Karan, Varun, Alia, Sidharth reunite, celebrate 5 years of Student of the Year

5

Pakistan spinner Mohammad Hafeez reported for suspect bowling action?

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, was celebrated across the country Thursday. The festival marks the triumph of light over darkness, the return of Lord Rama and in certain parts of India, the invocation of Goddess Kali. (Photo: PTI. AP)

Celebrating Diwali across borders

The word itself is derived from the Sanskrit word "deepavali," meaning "series of lighted lamps," hence, it is also known as the festival of lights. (Photo: PTI)

Nation lights up on Diwali eve

Diwali is celebrated as the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness. (Photo: PTI/ AP)

Festival of Light spreads cheer across nation

Deepavali, also known as Festival of Lights, is celebrated by Hindu communities as the new beginning and the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness. (Photo: AP)

Malaysians celebrate Deepavali

2017 marked the 25th anniversary of the Railway in Wartime event in Pickering, northern England. (Photo: AFP)

North Yorkshire town goes back in time for its Railway in Wartime event

Celebrating its 16th anniversary, the Diwali Festival attracts over 35,000 people with its lively music and dance performances. photo: AP)

Diwali festival lights up London's Trafalgar Square

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham