The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Sep 21, 2018 | Last Update : 10:49 AM IST

India, All India

Mumbai-based TV actress accuses man of raping her at Neemrana Fort Palace

ANI
Published : Sep 21, 2018, 8:45 am IST
Updated : Sep 21, 2018, 8:45 am IST

Alwar Police has filed complaint against accused under various sections of IPC, after they received zero FIR from a Mumbai police station.

Police said that an investigation into the matter has been initiated and the police will soon record the statement of the woman. (Representational Image)
 Police said that an investigation into the matter has been initiated and the police will soon record the statement of the woman. (Representational Image)

Alwar: A Mumbai-based model-turned-television actress has accused a 25-year-old man of raping her on the pretext of marriage in Alwar's Neemrana on September 4.

The Alwar Police has filed a complaint against the accused under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), after they received a zero FIR from Oshiwara police station, Mumbai.

In her complaint, the woman said that she met the accused while they were studying in a Mumbai college in 2014 and re-established contact this year through a social media platform.

The friendship between the two deepened, following which they decided to meet up in August when the woman flew from Mumbai to Delhi.

The man introduced her to his family members and friends, after which they decided to travel to Neemrana in Rajasthan on September 4, where the crime allegedly took place.

Speaking to news agency ANI, in-charge of Neemrana Police Station, Sanjay Punia informed, "The victim, who is from Uttar Pradesh, had flown to New Delhi to meet the accused. The accused along with his friends hired a cab and reached Neemrana where they booked rooms for night stay. The accused then allegedly raped the victim in one of the rooms."

He further said that an investigation into the matter has been initiated and the police will soon record the statement of the woman.

Tags: rape, crime, woman alleges rape, neemrana fort palace, alwar police
Location: India, Rajasthan, Alwar

MOST POPULAR

1

Badhaai Ho: Ayushmann’s reaction on mother’s pregnancy is too hilarious in 1st song

2

This temple in Chhattisgarh opens only for 12 hours in a year

3

Manmarziyaan row: Scenes cut after objection from Sikhs; Taapsee reactions are epic

4

Air pollution linked to higher risk of dementia: study

5

Logo, web portal launched for Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham