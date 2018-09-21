The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Sep 21, 2018 | Last Update : 10:48 AM IST

India, All India

India, Pak foreign ministers’ meet in New York ‘terrific news’: US

PTI
Published : Sep 21, 2018, 9:56 am IST
Updated : Sep 21, 2018, 10:11 am IST

Swaraj's meeting with Shah Mahmood Qureshi will be first high-level engagement since suspension of talks after Pathankot attack.

US also welcomed the exchange of messages between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan. (Photo: File | PTI)
 US also welcomed the exchange of messages between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan. (Photo: File | PTI)

Washington/New Delhi: The US on Friday termed as a "terrific news" the proposed meeting between the foreign ministers of India and Pakistan on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session in New York, expressing hope that the conditions will be set for a "good" and "strong" relationship between the two neighbours in the future.

The meeting between External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj with her Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi will be the first such high-level engagement since the suspension of dialogue between the two nations after the Pathankot air base terror attack in 2016.

India, however, made it clear that it was not the resumption of the Indo-Pak dialogue. "We saw that (reports of meetings between Indian and Pak leaders). I think that's terrific news for the Indians and Pakistanis to be able to sit down and have a conversation together," State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert told reporters at her daily news conference.

Read: India-Pak foreign ministers to meet in New York: MEA after Imran Khan letter

Nauert also welcomed the exchange of messages between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan. "We saw the reports about the positive messages being exchanged between Prime Minister Khan and also Prime Minister Modi. And we hope that the conditions will be set for a good strong relationship, a good strong bilateral relationship in the future," she said.

The last meeting between the two foreign ministers was held during Swaraj's visit to Islamabad in December 2015 to attend the Heart of Asia Summit, where she had met the then Pakistan foreign minister Sartaj Aziz.

Also Read: Ready to talk terrorism: Pak PM writes to Modi, seeks to start stalled dialogue

After the meeting, the two sides had announced a resumption of Indo-Pak dialogue under the comprehensive bilateral format, but the initiative did not take off after Pakistan-based terror groups attacked the Pathankot air base.

The Indo-Pak ties have nose-dived since then in view of a number of terror strikes by Pakistan-based groups, which India retaliated by carrying out 'surgical strikes' in September 2016 across the LoC. India has been maintaining that terror and talks cannot go together.

The US has traditionally welcomed any talks between India and Pakistan, the pace of which, it has noted would depends on the leadership of the two countries.

"In general, the United States supports dialogue between India and Pakistan that can reduce tensions, and we understand and had frequent conversations with the Indian partners on the expectations that there would be demonstrable reduction in cross-border terrorism or infiltration that will help create the confidence for dialogue to take place," Alice Wells, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs, had told reporters during a conference call last week.

Tags: un general assembly, sushma swaraj, shah mahmood qureshi, indo-pak ties, heather nauert

MOST POPULAR

1

Badhaai Ho: Ayushmann’s reaction on mother’s pregnancy is too hilarious in 1st song

2

This temple in Chhattisgarh opens only for 12 hours in a year

3

Manmarziyaan row: Scenes cut after objection from Sikhs; Taapsee reactions are epic

4

Air pollution linked to higher risk of dementia: study

5

Logo, web portal launched for Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The team of upcoming film ‘Batti Gul Meter Chalu’ were clicked during promotions and screening in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Hugs galore: BGMC’s Shahid, Shraddha, Yami, team have gala time before release

The makers of the horror comedy ‘Stree’ held a star-studded success bash of the film in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha, Rajkummar, team celebrate as Stree enters 100-crore club

B-Town stars sought blessings from Lord Ganesha by praying to various idols in Mumbai on Sunday and Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter/Instagram)

Aishwarya, Aaradhya, Big B, Neetu, others enjoy Lord Ganesha's festive fervour

Abhishek Bachchan, Kajol, Kiara Advani, ‘Sui Dhaaga’ stars Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma were spotted at the Mumbai airport. Parineeti Chopra, Shilpa Shetty and family were clicked at Ganesh Darshan. Checkout more latest pictures of Bollywood stars right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Star-struck: Abhishek, Varun, Anushka, Kajol, Kiara spotted at airport

Star power was in abundance on the second day of the SIIMA Awards held in Dubai on Saturday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

SIIMA: Baahubali wins big, NTR stars bond, Shriya, others dazzle on stage

Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma had welcomed Bappa to their household. After one and a half day they proceeded for the Visarjan. Check out the exclusive pictures of B-Town celebs present at Khan's residence in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sanjay-Maanayata, Soha-Kunal and others visit Arpita's Ganesh Visarjan

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham