High fuel prices in Delhi Modiji? Congress jibes at PM over metro ride

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 21, 2018, 1:26 pm IST
Congress has been slamming Modi govt over rising prices of petrol and diesel and had also called a shutdown over the issue.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took a 14-minute ride in the Airport Express Metro from Dhaula Kuan to Dwarka to attend an event. (Photo: Twitter | @narendramodi)
New Delhi: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a metro ride to Dwarka in south Delhi to attend an event, Congress party took a jibe asking if fuel price hike was the reason behind Prime Minister taking the metro.

Rahul Gandhi-led Congress has been slamming the Modi government over the rising prices of petrol and diesel and had also called a shutdown over the issue.

Taking to Twitter, the Karnataka Congress posted:

 

 

Rising fuel prices and a weakening rupee have emerged as major challenges for the Modi government. Though states like Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan and West Bengal have reduced taxes on the fuel, the Centre has not taken any such action yet.

PM Modi on Thursday took a 14-minute ride in the Airport Express Metro from Dhaula Kuan to Dwarka on way to lay the foundation stone of India International Convention and Expo Centre.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the past too, has used the metro to reach distant venues to avoid traffic jams occurred during VVIP movement.

