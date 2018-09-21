The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Sep 21, 2018 | Last Update : 08:45 AM IST

India, All India

DCW chief slams husband, AAP leader Naveen Jaihind, on rape remark

PTI
Published : Sep 21, 2018, 8:16 am IST
Updated : Sep 21, 2018, 8:18 am IST

Jaihind had said that he will give Rs 20 lakh to any BJP leader who gets sexually assaulted by 10 people.

Noting that Rewari gangrape case should shock conscience of nation, Swati Maliwal said she sympathises with the anger and pain of Jaihind but not with his statement. (Photo: File | PTI)
 Noting that Rewari gangrape case should shock conscience of nation, Swati Maliwal said she sympathises with the anger and pain of Jaihind but not with his statement. (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party's Haryana unit chief Naveen Jaihind needs to control his anger, said his wife and Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chairperson Swati Maliwal as she condemned his statement that he will give Rs 20 lakh to any BJP leader who gets sexually assaulted by 10 people.

Jaihind made the remarks while condemning the BJP government in Haryana for giving only Rs 2 lakh as compensation to the Rewari gang-rape victim.

Noting that the incident should shock the conscience of the nation, Maliwal said she sympathises with the anger and pain of Jaihind but not with his statement.

"I sympathise with his anger and pain but I do not sympathise with what he has spoken. I do not agree with his statement and I condemn it. I would suggest to Naveen Jaihind that it is okay that you are feeling angry but when you are in public space you need to control your anger. You need to be careful of what you are speaking," she said.

The 19-year-old rape victim's family had on Saturday decided to return a cheque of Rs 2 lakh handed over to them by officials under the Haryana Victim Compensation Scheme, 2013. "Is a woman's honours worth Rs 2 lakh?" Jaihind told reporters in Rohtak on Tuesday.

Also Read: AAP Haryana MLA 'offers' Rs 20L to BJP leader ready to suffer gangrape

"Be ashamed, chief minister 'sahab'. We will give Rs 20 lakh to any BJP leader who gets raped by 10 people. Does woman's honour have a value? (BJP ka koyee neta dus logon say ku-karam karvaye 20 lakh hum denge unko, arrey izzat ki koyee keemat hote hai kya)," he said.

The AAP leader alleged that BJP government in the state has completely failed on the law and order and women safety front.

Tags: naveen jaihind, aap, delhi commission for women, swati maliwal, rewari gangrape case, cbse topper rape case
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

This temple in Chhattisgarh opens only for 12 hours in a year

2

Manmarziyaan row: Scenes cut after objection from Sikhs; Taapsee reactions are epic

3

Air pollution linked to higher risk of dementia: study

4

Logo, web portal launched for Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary

5

Not for all: The first uncensored hardcore porn game on Steam

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The team of upcoming film ‘Batti Gul Meter Chalu’ were clicked during promotions and screening in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Hugs galore: BGMC’s Shahid, Shraddha, Yami, team have gala time before release

The makers of the horror comedy ‘Stree’ held a star-studded success bash of the film in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha, Rajkummar, team celebrate as Stree enters 100-crore club

B-Town stars sought blessings from Lord Ganesha by praying to various idols in Mumbai on Sunday and Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter/Instagram)

Aishwarya, Aaradhya, Big B, Neetu, others enjoy Lord Ganesha's festive fervour

Abhishek Bachchan, Kajol, Kiara Advani, ‘Sui Dhaaga’ stars Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma were spotted at the Mumbai airport. Parineeti Chopra, Shilpa Shetty and family were clicked at Ganesh Darshan. Checkout more latest pictures of Bollywood stars right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Star-struck: Abhishek, Varun, Anushka, Kajol, Kiara spotted at airport

Star power was in abundance on the second day of the SIIMA Awards held in Dubai on Saturday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

SIIMA: Baahubali wins big, NTR stars bond, Shriya, others dazzle on stage

Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma had welcomed Bappa to their household. After one and a half day they proceeded for the Visarjan. Check out the exclusive pictures of B-Town celebs present at Khan's residence in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sanjay-Maanayata, Soha-Kunal and others visit Arpita's Ganesh Visarjan

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham