The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Sep 21, 2018 | Last Update : 10:49 AM IST

India, All India

Customer finds insect crawling in cake at IKEA Hyderabad store, tweets video

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 21, 2018, 9:06 am IST
Updated : Sep 21, 2018, 9:06 am IST

IKEA apologised to the customer and expressed regret. It said that it is taking steps to avoid such occurrences.

The customer, Kishore, tweeted on September 12 that he found the insect inside a slice of chocolate cake while his daughter was eating the dessert at the IKEA store. (Twitter | @Kishore20181)
 The customer, Kishore, tweeted on September 12 that he found the insect inside a slice of chocolate cake while his daughter was eating the dessert at the IKEA store. (Twitter | @Kishore20181)

Hyderabad: In less than three weeks after a customer tweeted he found a caterpillar in vegetable biryani served at a restaurant of the newly opened IKEA store in Hyderabad, the Swedish furniture major again landed in controversy after another complained of an insect crawling in a piece of cake he ordered from the same restaurant.

The customer, Kishore, tweeted on September 12 that he found the insect inside a slice of chocolate cake while his daughter was eating the dessert at the IKEA store. Kishore also posted a video of the cake and the bill and tagged Hyderabad police and the municipal agency.

 

 

On September 19, Kishore posted another video claiming the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has not acted on his complaint. 

 

 

The GHMC has reportedly fined IKEA Rs 5,000 based on Kishore's complaint.

On Thursday, IKEA expressed regret over the incident. "In our Hyderabad restaurant when a customer was eating a chocolate cake which he bought, a fly was seen on the cake which eventually flew away. We regret this and apologise to our customer for the unfortunate experience. We are taking steps to avoid such occurrences," an IKEA spokesperson said.

This is the second such incident that happened at the IKEA store that made its debut in India from Hyderabad on August 9. In the last incident, on September 2, a customer found a caterpillar in his vegetable biryani that he had ordered. The furniture giant subsequently took vegetable biryani and samosa off its menu and apologised to the customer. It was fined Rs 11,500 by the GHMC.

Tags: ikea, ikea hyderabad
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

MOST POPULAR

1

Badhaai Ho: Ayushmann’s reaction on mother’s pregnancy is too hilarious in 1st song

2

This temple in Chhattisgarh opens only for 12 hours in a year

3

Manmarziyaan row: Scenes cut after objection from Sikhs; Taapsee reactions are epic

4

Air pollution linked to higher risk of dementia: study

5

Logo, web portal launched for Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham